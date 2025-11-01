MSU Receives PWO Commitment From Three-Star WR
Despite all of their struggles on the field this season, Michigan State's Class of 2026 continues to grow. Prior to this three-star wide receiver committing to the team, the Spartans had 20 hard commits, according to 247Sports.
Jonathan Smith may or may not be on the hot seat, but MSU continues to prepare for the future. They currently have the No. 36-ranked Class of '26, which is a stellar number, all things considered.
Now, Colin Charles has been added to the mix. The three-star wideout is a Michigan native who has done everything in his power to get Michigan State's attention. Finally, it all paid off.
Michigan State Lands Colin Charles
Back on October 26, Charles received an offer from the Spartans. He wasted no time putting pen to paper as the PWO provides key depth to a premium position.
Charles had visited Spartan Stadium on October 25, which proved to be a key visit in terms of his recruitment. Things moved extremely quickly with MSU, but he wouldn't have wanted it any other way. At the end of the day, the 6-foot-190-pound receiver out of Northville, MI, gets to play and remain in his home state.
Currently attending St. Thomas More High School, Charles has put together a stellar senior season. He won over the Spartans in no time as they know just how much their offense could use a boost. While Charles may not immediately provide that to the team, he's a key addition to their already strong Class of '26.
MSU's Wide Receiver Room
Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver also out of Michigan, was one of the Spartans' biggest receiving weapons for their upcoming class. Gash and Charles seem to have a tight bond as they continue to share each other's posts on social media and hype each other up.
Gash, the 6' 180-pound wideout from Catholic Central, is the No. 1 wide receiver in the state. He's the No. 5 player in all of Michigan as he inches closer to being a Top 50 WR in the entire Class of '26.
Unsurprisingly, Gash is the team's highest-rated recruit in the Class of '26. Offensive tackle Collin Campbell is right behind him, while QB Kayd Coffman isn't too far behind.
In terms of their other receivers on the way, three-star Zachary Washington is their only other commit. MSU has a few tight ends on the way, and they're patiently awaiting to hear back from a few other players, but the addition of Charles will go a long way.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.