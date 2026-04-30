3 Potential Under-the-Radar Defensive Contributors for MSU

Michigan State's defense has been a little bit insulated from change this offseason, as far as teams that go through coaching changes go.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald decided to keep defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , which might have helped retain some of the team's talent there. Safeties coach James Adams is also back. Throughout the defense, though, there are a few names flying under the radar that could become important this season:

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB NiJhay Burt

Michigan State's NiJhay Burt, left, celebrates his interception with Nikai Martinez during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One interesting name in MSU's secondary is NiJhay Burt . He intercepted a pass from Alessio Milivojevic during the Spartans' "Spring Showcase" the other week and is probably going to be one of the key backups for Michigan State out wide.

Charles Brantley and Tre Bell seem to have a firm grip on the starting spots (though Brantley was hurt during spring), with Tyran Chappell probably being the next guy up, but an interception on the starting quarterback can only help Burt's stock.

Michigan State's NiJhay Burt catches a ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This coming season is Burt's fifth and final season in college football. He transferred to MSU as a true senior from Eastern Illinois after the 2024 season. He played in the first four games of the 2025 season, but didn't appear again, giving him the chance to redshirt and return to the Spartans for another year.

Burt proved himself to be a pretty good corner at the FCS level. He's intercepted six passes during his career, grabbing three each during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EDGE Kekai Burnett

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans EDGE rusher Kekai Burnett (51) runs out of the tunnel before MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Also hovering around the edge of the defensive line is redshirt sophomore Kekai Burnett . He's starting his third season with the program and played in 10 games last year, totaling 70 defensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps, and six tackles. Burnett opted to stay with the program this offseason, despite once being committed to Oregon State while Jonathan Smith was there, before flipping to MSU.

Michigan State's pass rush has not been up to par in recent years. This year seems like it could be the year where Burnett gets his first real shot at being a contributor.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DL Carlos Hazelwood

On the interior of the defensive line, Toledo transfer Carlos Hazelwood seems like he could be a viable option to be in the team's rotation next season. He didn't play that much last season with the Rockets, but he got his fair share of snaps during the final spring practice, also recording a sack (unofficially).

The interior defensive line usually offers more opportunities than other positions. Guys there take a beating more than others, meaning most teams need at least four playable options. Hazelwood might end up being one of them.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI