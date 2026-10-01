5 Wisconsin Players MSU Football Must Be Prepared For

Saturday will reveal a lot about how the rest of the season may go for Michigan State football.

The Spartans (2-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) have lost back-to-back games by a couple of scores, most recently losing at home to Nebraska, 31-13 . Wisconsin (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) now awaits. The Badgers have suddenly built up a lot of momentum after they took down then-No. 13 Penn State on the road last week. They've also got a good group of difference-makers that MSU needs to be ready for.

QB Colton Joseph

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the second straight week Michigan State's defense will face a first-year transfer quarterback known for his legs. Nebraska had UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea last week, and Wisconsin has Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph. He was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year last year after throwing for 2,624 yards, rushing for 1,007 yards, and scoring 34 total touchdowns in just 12 games.

MSU defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said he's anticipating Wisconsin will run more designed quarterback runs for Joseph than the Spartans faced against Nebraska and Colandrea. He also said Joseph was a little more of a downhill runner who can break tackles than Colandrea, who was a bit more elusive. Michigan State's defense hasn't had a sack in back-to-back weeks, so keeping Joseph in the pocket and limiting run lanes are musts.

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph doesn't feel like as great a passer as Colandrea, though. He's definitely a bit mistake-prone, throwing three interceptions last week in Happy Valley and a pick-six against Notre Dame. Joseph has thrown five interceptions this year, and he had 10 last year at Old Dominion.

MSU's defense also hasn't had a takeaway in two weeks, and the Spartans will probably need to get the better of Joseph at least once or twice to have a shot at stealing this game in Madison.

WR Tyrell Henry

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry (0) during the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's top option in the passing game is actually a former Spartan. Slot receiver Tyrell Henry, who played for Michigan State in 2022 and 2023, leads the Badgers with 307 receiving yards and 24 receptions. No one else on the Badgers has more than 11 catches so far.

Henry's problem has been inconsistency. He had a 14-catch, 160-yard monster day in Week 3 against Eastern Michigan, but then Penn State held Henry to just two catches and 14 yards last weekend, which were both season lows. Regardless, this will be a big matchup for Michael Richard and Nikai Martinez , who have played nickelback the most so far.

DT Hammond Russell IV

Sep 6, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (22) rushes the ball past Wisconsin Badgers defensive line Hammond Russell IV (91) at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams have a pretty good interior defensive lineman. Michigan State usually has Ben Roberts working closest to the center -- he's played pretty well lately. Wisconsin has sixth-year senior Hammond Russell IV. He'll be a serious test for MSU's guards and star center Trent Fraley.

Russell actually made one of the biggest plays of the game during Wisconsin's victory in Happy Valley. He got 1-on-1 with PSU's center, drove him back in pass pro, and got close enough to tip quarterback Rocco Becht's pass into the air, where it was intercepted just outside of Penn State's own red zone. Russell also has 1.5 sacks this year.

EDGE Sebastian Cheeks

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) rushes Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (13) on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Notre Dame won the game, 41-13. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another player to watch is weakside EDGE rusher Sebastian Cheeks. He leads his team with 2.5 sacks this year, getting 1.0 against Notre Dame and half a sack at Penn State. That nearly matches his entire sack output from last season (3.0). Cheeks also has 14 total tackles, a pass defense, and two forced fumbles so far.

His role is similar to the rush end Michigan State has, which is largely played by Kenny Soares Jr. and Anelu Lafaele (a former Badger). Wisconsin's defense is also run by Mike Tressel, a former longtime MSU assistant who also served as the Spartans' defensive coordinator for a time.

LB Mason Posa

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) intercepts a pass during the second quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Either of Wisconsin's starting linebackers could have made this five-person list, really. True sophomore Mason Posa really sticks out as a difference-maker for the Badgers' defense on tape, though. He's decisive, quick, and will be one of the better middle linebackers Michigan State faces this year.

Posa has 31 tackles this year (four behind fellow starting linebacker Cooper Catalano for the team lead), a tackle for loss, and an interception against Eastern Michigan. He made 61 total tackles last season with 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, earning him several Freshman All-American selections.