How Strong is MSU's Offense Compared to B1G?
The Michigan State Spartans put in work this offseason to improve on the offensive side of the ball.
Jonathan Smith knew he could not run things back with the poor offensive squad he had last season, so he made upgrades at several key offensive positions.
That includes at wide receiver and on the offensive line. MSU added key contributors to those position groups, which should help young talent develop at other positions.
The Spartans are looking to make a bowl game for the first time in three seasons, and in order for that to happen, the team must put together more scoring drives. Will MSU be able to make that happen against the top teams in the conference?
MSU struggled to score against Big Ten teams last season, averaging only 17.4 points per game in conference play. The team struggled to run the football or protect Aidan Chiles under center.
Additions like Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray, Matt Gulbin and Conner Moore should help raise the offense’s floor. That should lead to better offensive output.
MSU will play talented offenses in the Big Ten, including teams like Penn State, Indiana, and USC.
Does the Spartan offense compare to any of those teams?
The Big Ten's best offenses
The Nittany Lions have one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Drew Allar. Chiles is not as good a quarterback as the future first-round NFL Draft selection, so the Spartans’ offense may not have as high a ceiling as the potential national title contenders.
PSU’s run game features two superstar running backs. MSU does not have a running back as talented as Kaytron Allen or Nicholas Singleton, so the offense likely won’t be as good as theirs.
Indiana has a transfer quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be a draft pick early next year. It would take a tremendous leap from Chiles to reach that status.
The Hoosiers were one of the top offenses in college football last season, and MSU was below average on that side of the ball. If the Spartans cannot slow down IU’s explosive skill players, they will have a tough time winning that game.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in college football. While he lost Jo’Quavious Marks, Kyron Hudson, Miller Moss, and Zachariah Branch, he should still reload on that side of the ball.
Jayden Maiava will start at quarterback. Chiles has a chance to be better than the redshirt junior, which should help the offenses be at least comparable.
Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon are dynamic receivers, and Nick Marsh may be similar to them in terms of talent level.
MSU is not close to the top offenses in the conference on paper. It is on Smith and his offensive staff to coach up the players and turn them into an effective scoring attack.
