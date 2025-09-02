Will MSU's Chiles Have a Big Game vs. Boston College?
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles did not have a good game last season when the Spartans traveled to take on the Boston College Eagles.
Chiles made some nice plays, but those paled in comparison to the back-breaking turnovers he committed. He ultimately threw the game-ending interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for the Eagles.
He finished the game with 241 passing yards, completing only 48.5 percent of his passes and throwing three interceptions without a touchdown. He also rushed nine times for 57 yards and a touchdown.
To be fair to Chiles, he was playing on the road against a tough Eagles defense in the rain without several of his top receivers. The defense kept the team in the game until the end, but the Spartans ultimately could not pull it off.
Now, BC comes to Spartan Stadium for a night game showdown. Chiles will want to get revenge on the Eagles for his poor performance last season.
Are things lining up for Chiles to have a big game against BC and help lead MSU to a victory?
Chiles' chances for a big game
To start, Chiles is a much more experienced quarterback now. He has had a year under his belt as a starter, and he is much more comfortable as a leader.
That will go a long way in this game, as his processing has improved, so he should not put the ball in harm’s way as much as he did in last year’s matchup. BC will not have easy interceptions this time around.
MSU’s pass-catchers are much better heading into this game. Nick Marsh did not play against the Eagles last year, and the team did not have another receiver as good as Omari Kelly or Chrishon McCray.
The upgrades the team made at receiver will make a serious difference.
One element that must improve is the offensive line. Chiles cannot be running for his life from the Eagles’ pass-rushers, or else the offense will struggle.
It is hard to imagine Chiles having another bad game against the Eagles, considering how different things are compared to last year’s game.
With a better team around him and a better comfort level, Chiles should have a big performance.
