Prime Chance To Step-Up Before Conference Play for This Spartan
After a tough second week of the 2025 college football season, in which the Michigan State Spartans came out victorious 42-40 against the Boston College Eagles, Head Coach Jonathan Smith's Spartans enter a much lighter game against the Youngstown State Eagles.
In such a smaller game, players who often don't have much time to shine get to take the reins of their defense or offense in an already expected blowout.
Whether the Penguins' offense explodes on MSU or not, one name makes itself known as the prime candidate to have a great game that could earn a starting role, that person being defensive back Devynn Cromwell.
Devynn Cromwell At Texas Tech
- Cromwell is certainly one of the most experience players on the Spartans' defense, having played four years for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, entering his sixth and final year in the NCAA.
- Having transferred from the Red Raiders this past off-season Cromwell has been quiet, but his statistics from his days as a Red Raider show his voice.
- In the 2024 season alone, at a school where there is no shortage of good opponents, he had 20 tackles overall, nine solo and 11 assists.
- The majority of his tackles came from games where he started. and when going against the Penguins, Cromwell has the opportunity to take a starting role with some of his teammates.
- After success in such a role, he most definitely would be given more substantial time in higher stakes games once conference play begins.
Cromwell VS BCU
- In the Spartans revenge game against the Eagles, Cromwell had a respectable yet small stat-line of one solo tackle and one assisted tackle.
- Both came at good times, either slowing down the Eagles crazy momentum or quickening the games pace when the Eagles were trying to take a breather.
- Against the Penguins and their boom or bust offense, Cromwell has not only a chance to repeat his stat-line, but to crush it in favor of starting week four.
Although a smaller name, Cromwell has immense potential as evidenced by his two starting games at Texas Tech, and if he can explode against the Penguins he can tap into his potential and become a part of the key things at MSU.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's quiet defensive players when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.