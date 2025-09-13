Spartan Nation

Prime Chance To Step-Up Before Conference Play for This Spartan

After a smaller role in the first two weeks of the 2025 season, will Devynn Cromwell step up against Youngstown State to earn more snaps in conference play?

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a tough second week of the 2025 college football season, in which the Michigan State Spartans came out victorious 42-40 against the Boston College Eagles, Head Coach Jonathan Smith's Spartans enter a much lighter game against the Youngstown State Eagles.

In such a smaller game, players who often don't have much time to shine get to take the reins of their defense or offense in an already expected blowout.

Whether the Penguins' offense explodes on MSU or not, one name makes itself known as the prime candidate to have a great game that could earn a starting role, that person being defensive back Devynn Cromwell.

Defensive backs Donate Balfour (20) and Brice Pollock go through a drill during Texas Tech football's practice, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devynn Cromwell At Texas Tech

  • Having transferred from the Red Raiders this past off-season Cromwell has been quiet, but his statistics from his days as a Red Raider show his voice.
  • In the 2024 season alone, at a school where there is no shortage of good opponents, he had 20 tackles overall, nine solo and 11 assists.
  • The majority of his tackles came from games where he started. and when going against the Penguins, Cromwell has the opportunity to take a starting role with some of his teammates.
  • After success in such a role, he most definitely would be given more substantial time in higher stakes games once conference play begins.

Cromwell VS BCU

Michigan State's Jay Coyne, right, and Charlie Baker celebrate MSU's win over Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • In the Spartans revenge game against the Eagles, Cromwell had a respectable yet small stat-line of one solo tackle and one assisted tackle.
  • Both came at good times, either slowing down the Eagles crazy momentum or quickening the games pace when the Eagles were trying to take a breather.
  • Against the Penguins and their boom or bust offense, Cromwell has not only a chance to repeat his stat-line, but to crush it in favor of starting week four.

Although a smaller name, Cromwell has immense potential as evidenced by his two starting games at Texas Tech, and if he can explode against the Penguins he can tap into his potential and become a part of the key things at MSU.

Nathan Berry
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.