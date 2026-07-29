Michigan State Football Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 5

Any improvement from Michigan State this year has to start with its offensive line.

The Spartans look a lot different up front this year. MSU will have four new starters this year, which is for the best after the team allowed the second-most sacks in the Big Ten last year. UConn transfer Ben Murawski is expected to do big things for Michigan State, and I’ve got him at No. 5 on my nearly completed “top 30 players” list for this coming fall.

Why Murawski Is Key Figure for MSU in 2026

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lessening the number of sacks this year starts with how Murawski plays. He’s set to be the Spartans’ starting left tackle, which means he’ll be the primary blindside blocker for starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic . Pressure from the left side means a heightened likelihood of sacks and fumbles because Milivojevic can’t see it.

Part of the issue for MSU’s offensive line last year was the constant change at left tackle. Starter Stanton Ramil, who is now at Auburn, was out of the lineup for most of the year with an injury. The Spartans then tried to shift Conner Moore from right tackle to left tackle and later turned to then-redshirt freshman Rustin Young for some starts.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Injuries aren’t much of a controllable factor for Michigan State, but it would certainly help if the Spartans could be healthier this year, especially on the offensive line. Chemistry is an underrated ingredient in building a quality front, and it’s tough to build chemistry when the starting combination is changing every game or two.

The positive sign is that Murawski started all 12 of UConn’s regular-season games last year. He didn’t play in the Huskies’ bowl game vs. Army, but that was due to Murawski opting out, not because of anything health-related. Reports first came out that Murawski would be entering the portal about a week after the Huskies’ regular season ended. Murawski missed time during the 2024 season while he was UConn’s starting left guard, though.

How MSU Can Best Utilize Murawski

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Run-blocking won’t be an issue for Murawski. His 86.4 run-blocking grade on Pro Football Focus was the fifth-highest among all offensive tackles in the FBS last year (min. 300 run-blocking snaps). He’s also going to be Michigan State’s most physically imposing player this year, standing at 6’7” and 340 pounds. Ramil was also 6’7”, but was down at 312 pounds.

This year’s Spartan team should be on the run-heavy side. MSU’s running back room actually has some impressive depth to it. Cam Edwards , who also transferred from Connecticut to Michigan State, will be the lead back. Behind him are Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson, Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish, and rising junior Brandon Tullis.

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) fakes a hand off to running back Cam Edwards (0) the Air Force Falcons in the first half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards and Patterson seem like every-down backs who can be used in a variety of spots. Tullis was MSU’s RB2 for much of the 2025 season and will be a nice weapon in short-yardage situations. Parrish was the RB1 at WKU last year and will be a nice receiving option out of the backfield.

Having an effective run game is going to be so important for the Spartans, especially with the team’s wide receivers being a huge question mark ahead of fall camp. Michigan State averaged just 3.78 yards per carry during the 2025 season, which ranked 15th in the Big Ten. The team’s 122.8 rush yards per game was down at 110th in the country.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Running probably has to come before passing this year. That’s not just because it seems like MSU should be better at running it than throwing it in 2026, but because Michigan State is hardly going to out-talent anybody. ESPN’s FPI metric only favors the Spartans in one of its 10 games against Power Four competition this year. That’s the Oct. 17 home game against Northwestern, and that’s only by a 52.6% to a 47.4% margin.

Murawski’s elite run-blocking will help MSU get yards on the ground, even if opposing defenses are expecting it. When a team is an underdog, running the ball keeps the clock moving, which lessens the number of plays in the game.

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That increases the level of variance in the final result and makes it more likely Michigan State can pull an upset. It’s why Army, Navy, and Air Force (teams that rarely pass) only play one combined P4-level team this year, and that’s Navy’s annual game against Notre Dame.

MSU doesn’t have to adopt a service academy style, but I think Spartan fans are pretty ready for a team that can embrace physicality and, more importantly, just scratch out a win once in a while.

Murawski’s Pass-Blocking

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Protecting the quarterback is still the main task of any offensive lineman, though. Murawski’s run-blocking grade was elite last year, but his pass-blocking grade of 54.4 does raise some eyebrows. PFF charged Murawski with the blame for three sacks allowed, six quarterback hits, 15 hurries, and 24 total pressures in 459 pass-blocking snaps last season.

There’s going to have to be improvement there, especially with the faster and stronger pass rusher Murawski is going to be facing in the Big Ten after facing mostly Group of Five/Six teams for his whole career. Alas, some faith and benefit of the doubt should go to offensive line coach Nick Tabacca. If he didn’t feel he was Big Ten-ready, he wouldn’t be the team’s starting left tackle.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

PFF grades are hardly everything. Murawski also wouldn’t have been rated as highly as he was in the portal if he couldn’t protect his quarterback. Murawski was ranked 235th overall and 18th among offensive tackles by On3 . He was also at 310th overall in the portal and 21st among those at his position on 247Sports ’ rankings.

Murawski was also the very first transfer portal pickup out of 32 this offseason for Michigan State. He’ll only be with the one program for one year, but he should end up being one of the Spartans’ best players this fall and should have an NFL future with his size and run-blocking ability.

Other Top 30 Articles

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic wars up before the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 30, WR Samson Gash | No. 29, WR Charles Taplin | No. 28, S Devin Vaught | No. 27, KR Kenneth Williams | No. 26, OL Luka Vincic | No. 25, OL Rakeem Johnson | No. 24, CB Tyran Chappell | No. 23, DL Derrick Simmons | No. 22, TE Carson Gulker | No. 21, WR KK Smith

No. 20, DL Eli Coenen | No. 19, OL Nick Sharpe | No. 18, LB Caleb Wheatland | No. 17, RB Marvis Parrish | No. 16, DB Michael Richard | No. 15, EDGE Anelu Lafaele | No. 14, P Rhys Dakin | No. 13, LB Dion Crawford | No. 12, C Trent Fraley | No. 11, DL Ben Roberts

No. 10, CB Tre Bell | No. 9, OL Conner Moore | No. 8, EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. | No. 7, WR Chrishon McCray | No. 6, QB Alessio Milivojevic