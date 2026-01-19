MSU Lands Additional Punter, Adds to Transfer Portal Class

Michigan State has added some needed depth at punter.

The Spartans landed the commitment of Northern Arizona transfer Alex Weeks, who announced his decision on social media on Monday morning. Weeks has all four years of eligibility remaining and gives MSU a solid backup option behind incoming Iowa transfer Rhys Dakin .

This is another name added to a string of commitments for new special teams coordinator LeVar Woods , who has recently added two long snappers, another kicker, and a kick return specialist to Michigan State's 2026 roster.

Weeks appeared in one game for NAU this past season, meaning he got to preserve his year of eligibility as a true freshman. He didn't punt any balls away, but he booted four kickoffs during a game against Portland State.

More on Weeks, Recent MSU Additions

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods speaks with reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State had two punters on its 2025 roster, and both departed the program this offseason. Starting punter Ryan Eckley , who was a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree and second-team All-American, decided to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft. His backup, Carson Voss, ran out of that eligibility.

Dakin committed to MSU back on Jan. 4 and was the third transfer portal addition for the Spartans of the cycle. Weeks' commitment now marks 29 transfer portal commitments for Michigan State.

Weeks is from Scottsdale, Ariz. Northern Arizona listed him at 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds. He attended Desert Mountain High School there and committed to the Lumberjacks in February 2025.

He'll now get to back up and learn from Dakin, who was one of the best punters in the Big Ten during his time at Iowa. Dakin has averaged 43.6 yards per punt through two seasons as the Hawkeyes' starting punter, receiving honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after being a FWAA Freshman All-American and Second-Team All-Big Ten honoree back in 2024.

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Rhys Dakin (9) punts the ball during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The guys who will be snapping to Dakin and Weeks are also new. Oregon long snapper Nick Duzansky committed to Michigan State on Sunday night. In addition, MSU added 2026 long snapper recruit Trey Serauskis on Friday --- Serauskis is ranked second at his position on the 247Sports Composite.

There will be two new kickers, too. Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd committed to the Spartans on Jan. 6, and then 2026 recruit Stephen Gonzales committed to MSU on Sunday night.

Last, but not least, there is a new kick return specialist in East Lansing. Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams committed on Saturday. He averaged 32.9 yards per return in 2025, taking one back 95 yards for a touchdown against Northwestern.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's addition of Alex Weeks when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW