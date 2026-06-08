How MSU Hoops Addressed Biggest Needs in Offseason

The expectations are going to be high in East Lansing next season.

Michigan State is coming off consecutive appearances in the second weekend and is pretty much unanimously in the top 10 of all the "way-too-early" rankings out there. A reason for that is that the Spartans have answers to some of their biggest problems from last season.

Backup PG

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

MSU needed someone to take the pressure off Jeremy Fears Jr. He could hardly leave the court for more than a minute or two at a time. Divine Ugochukwu was the primary backup to begin last season, but he had to shift to shooting guard at one point and then missed the back end of the season with a foot injury. He's now off to LSU.

That meant the Spartans had to rely on Denham Wojcik for serious minutes, something that was just not really part of the original plan. Bringing in Carlos Medlock Jr. should be a huge help. Medlock is the No. 5 point guard in the class of 2026, according to the 247Sports Composite . He should be ready to play immediately and is a more gifted scorer than both Ugochukwu and Wojcik.

Two-Guard Rotation

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans' incoming freshman class also helps boost the situation at the two. Several different players got chances at shooting guard last season. Tom Izzo and Co. are hoping there can be more stability at the position in 2026-27.

Freshman Jasiah Jervis is the top incoming recruit in the incoming class. He's ranked 31st overall in the class of '26. Jervis could start right away, but minutes will definitely be going to sophomore Jordan Scott and junior Kur Teng . That's one elite recruit and two pretty proven plus options at that spot.

Consistent Three-Point Shooting

Feb 23, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls forward Kaleb Glenn (1) reacts after a three point basket against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

MSU was a decent three-point shooting team last season. Its three-point percentage of 36.3% ranked 48th in Division I. The problem was that it wasn't consistent. Going just 4 of 16 from behind the arc against UConn in the Sweet 16 was a huge part of why the Spartans fell short.

Michigan State could be even better next year. Scott and Teng were two of the team's best shooters, and they're both back. Kaleb Glenn is returning from injury; he made 41.0% of his threes at Florida Atlantic. Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke can stretch the floor a bit at the five. Fears is visibly close to a breakthrough from behind the arc, as well.

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