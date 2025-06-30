Lakers' NBA Finals Odds Rising Despite Speculation LeBron James Could Be Traded
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James opted into his player option for the 2025-26 season on Sunday, and the move -- and comments from his agent Rich Paul -- have led to some trade speculation.
Following James' decision to opt in, the Lakers' odds to win the title in the 2025-26 season moved from +1600 to +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, a sign that oddsmakers expect them to be one of the best teams in the West.
Paul shared quite an interesting statement about James' decision, and it has led to some people around the league wondering if this is a precursor to a trade request.
“LeBron knows the Lakers are building for the future, and he also wants to compete for championships,” Paul toldThe Athletic and ESPN. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie (Buss) and Rob (Pelinka) and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, it's possible that the 2025-26 season is James' last in a Lakers uniform, and that he could setting the stage for a potential trade.
"The speculation was rampant all around the league when news of James’ decision broke, with rival executives wondering if this was a precursor to a trade request (James, remember, has a no-trade clause and could thus control any such move)," Amick wrote. "Or, of course, it could be yet another attempt to apply pressure to the front office to find a way to add impactful talent. Either way, it’s becoming increasingly clear that — even if James doesn’t retire next summer — this could be his last season in a Lakers uniform."
Despite all of that, the Lakers' odds to win the Finals continue to move on up. Los Angeles is now +1300 to win the Finals, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fifth-best odds in the NBA.
In the 2024-25 season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. Even though he's 40 years old, James is still one of the best players in the NBA, earning an All-NBA nod in the process.
However, if he feels that the Lakers aren't fit to contend for a title in the 2025-26 season, he could look to force a trade -- especially since he has a no-trade clause -- to a destination of his choosing. The statement from Paul is certainly ambiguous, even though James and the Lakers enjoyed some regular-season success in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Lakers earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, but they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in just five games by the Timberwolves. It'll be interesting to see how the Lakers' offseason plays out, as a James trade would certainly shake up the NBA -- and the futures market.
