LeBron James Posted a Video of Himself Golfing and Everyone Made the Same Joke
It’s the NBA offseason and a holiday weekend, and LeBron James decided to celebrate by hitting the links.
This is far from extraordinary news. Basketball players often golf in their downtime, and doing so on Fourth of July weekend is a peak summer activity up there with hot dogs and hitting the beach.
While his swing might have left something to be desired, he was extremely hyped when he made good contact off of the tee, leading to some trash talk that would have been just at home on the court as it was on the course.
But for fans of James, the golf post was a sign—this really might be the end. James, 40, just opted in for the last year of his deal with the Lakers, and it is unclear if he will play in the NBA beyond next season.
For anyone of great means who is teetering on the edge of retirement, picking up golf is usually a good sign of what direction the wind is blowing, leading people online to make some jokes.
Obviously LeBron’s retirement decision is going to come down to more than whether or not he enjoys his time on the golf course, but it certainly could be a contributing factor.
Whenever he does leave the court for good, he’ll have plenty of company to play with on the course. Teaming up with Steph Curry again is certainly an option, or with old teammate J.R. Smith. It feels inevitable that a version of The Match is in his future in some capacity.