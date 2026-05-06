MSU Locks in Official Visit for 3-Star Texas Linebacker

Michigan State football is looking to make some inroads in the state of Texas for some new talent.

On Tuesday, 3-star Springtown (Texas) linebacker Rome Ewell announced via social media that he had locked in an official visit to MSU from June 19-21. Ewell had only just formally received an offer from the Spartans and linebackers coach Max Bullough on Monday.

Early Details on Ewell

Ewell is currently ranked 1,046th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked 96th among all linebackers and 135th among all Texans in his class. In addition to his offer from the Spartans, Ewell has Power Four opportunities with Houston, Louisville, Iowa State, Boston College, Arizona State, and Kansas State.

There are other official visits on Ewell's calendar. He's going to Houston from May 28-30, Louisville from June 5-7, and Iowa State from 12-14. Ewell actually previously scheduled an OV with Boston College for the same dates he's now scheduling his visit with Michigan State for. That overlap indicates the visit to Chestnut Hill is either off or getting rescheduled.

Stats, Impressions on Film

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to Ewell's social media, he racked up a whopping 150 total tackles this past season as a junior. Of those tackles, 80 were solo tackles, 13 were for a loss, four were sacks, and he also forced one fumble. He helped Springview to a 12-1 record while competing in Division 4A-1 in Texas.

Ewell quickly passes the eye test as a linebacker Bullough would be interested in. There isn't any hesitation in Ewell's game. He seems to be pursuing the ball as the MIKE linebacker, a beat before everyone else realizes where it's going. Sporting a brace on his right arm during a lot of his junior year clips, he just looks like your tough, traditional "football player."

Linebacker Situation for MSU

Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bullough and the Spartans might be searching for more than one linebacker during the 2027 cycle. Three listed linebackers on the roster are seniors this year: Jordan Hall , Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford , and Albany transfer Cam Stodghill .

Michigan State currently has seven commitments on the board right now, but none are at the spot. Some of the other notable offers for linebackers out there include Bridge City's (Texas) Bryce Breeden, Central Catholic's (Ill.) Matthew Brady, Sioux City East's (Iowa) Kason Clayborne , and La Salle's (Pa.) Zykee Scott . All four of those guys have official visits scheduled with MSU.

Michigan State's co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Max Bullough, right, works with Brady Pretzlaff during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images