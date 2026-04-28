Names To Know in MSU's Rush Ends Room Following Spring

Rush end is one of the little quirks about Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's system.

The position is a bit of a hybrid between linebacker and defensive end. Usually lined up on the weak side of the defense, these guys have to be able to pressure the opposing quarterback in the pass game and then also help correctly set the edge and tackle in the run game. These are the main names around the position for MSU right now:

Kenny Soares Jr.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr., center, celebrates after winning the bat spin relay hotdog eating competition at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One notable transfer portal addition is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. He was more of a traditional linebacker last season with the Wolfpack, making 80 tackles. Soares is set to be used as a rush end by Michigan State and rush ends coach Andrew Bindelglass , though.

Soares is also the only player on the roster who has played for Pat Fitzgerald before. He began his career at Northwestern in 2022, which was Fitzgerald's last season with the program. He stuck around for 2023 and 2024 before going to NCSU.

Anelu Lafaele

Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele celebrates after forcing a fumble against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the young, but brief, bright spots from last year's roster was former Wisconsin transfer Anelu Lafaele . He made a couple of sacks and forced a fumble during the Spartans' first few games before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Nebraska.

Lafaele still seemed to be recovering a bit from that foot injury during the spring, often spotted during practices in a non-contact jersey, but his progress suggests he should be pretty healthy come fall. He can be a very solid starter for Michigan State if he can stay on the field.

Isaac Smith

Michigan State's Isaac Smith celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sixth-year senior Isaac Smith , who transferred in from Texas Tech during the 2025 offseason, is also back for another season with the program. Smith made 26 tackles last season, with a sack coming against Minnesota.

Smith ended up starting all 12 of the Spartans' games last year, but never played more than 31 snaps in a game. A full-strength defense this year will probably have Smith coming off the bench, though.

Trey Lisle

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Trey Lisle will be a very interesting addition to this group. He transferred to MSU from Southeast Missouri State this offseason. Lisle's size is pretty much overwhelming at 6-foot-7 and 254 pounds. He's only a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left, so this was one of Michigan State's more "projectable" additions, rather than one based on proven production.

Lisle didn't even actually start at SEMO last season. He made 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and had half a sack. It might take him some time to adjust to the Big Ten, but that size gives him some serious upside.

April 16, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans rush end coach Andrew Bindelglass speaks after a spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI