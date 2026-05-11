What Jaziun Patterson Brings to MSU's Backfield

Michigan State has its deepest backfield in some time right now.

Part of the reason for that is the addition of Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson , one of four running backs MSU picked up in the portal this offseason. He committed to the Spartans on Jan. 8 after spending four seasons with the Hawkeyes. Patterson has one season of eligibility remaining.

Breaking Down Patterson's Career

Michigan State's Jaziun Patterson runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patterson isn't coming to Michigan State to be the lead back. UConn transfer Cam Edwards is the heavy favorite to be the RB1 this coming fall. The biggest thing Patterson brings is a knowledge of the Big Ten and the acceptance of a backup running back role.

He was never the Hawkeyes' leading rusher during his time at Iowa. He's played behind Kaleb Johnson, who ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns (both Big Ten-highs) in 2024 and became a third-round NFL draft pick. Patterson was Iowa's RB2 behind Kamari Moulton last season. Patterson probably also had some carries distributed to mobile QB Mark Gronowski instead.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (4) runs with the ball asIowa State Cyclones' linebacker Beau Goodwin (34) goes for a tackle during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patterson's career thus far has totaled 858 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. His role at Iowa was very static during the three years of eligibility he's spent; the Hawkeyes gave him 58, 63, and 60 carries during each of those seasons. His yards per carry have also jumped to 4.9 during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

That's the type of role that's easy to visualize for MSU in 2026. Edwards will get the biggest share of the carries, but Patterson has produced enough in his career to deserve five or six touches a game.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and running back coach Devon Spalding can also easily cycle through Patterson, Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish , and returnee Brandon Tullis , and have a go-with-the-hot-hand strategy for who backs up Edwards. Matchups and what is seen on tape can also determine who gets X amount of carries.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivalry Riser

Some of Patterson's best games have also come in the biggest ones on the schedule. He's rushed for at least 60 yards five times in his career. Two of those games have come against Iowa State in the annual Cy-Hawk meeting, including when he had a career-high 86 yards and a touchdown in 2023. Patterson's career-long carry of 59 yards also happened during that game.

Patterson then had 60 yards last season against the Cyclones. He had 66 yards in 2024 at Minnesota, which Iowa plays for the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy. Patterson has also tossed in a 74-yard performance against Missouri during the Music City Bowl in 2024.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (9) and wide receiver Kaleb Brown (3) react after a touchdown by Patterson against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images