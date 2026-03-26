Projecting MSU's Starting Lineup, Rotation vs. UConn

The pressure only increases exponentially from here.

Third-seeded Michigan State is looking to get back to the Elite Eight for a second consecutive year, but the Spartans have a staunch, second-seeded UConn team in their way. Rotations are usually a lot more top-heavy in the NCAA Tournament, but that may be even more evident as the opponents get tougher and tougher.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo walks in with his staff against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There isn't anything to "save" players for, after all. They will have plenty of time to rest and recuperate after the season is done, but no one wants that time to arrive. MSU is four wins away from a National Championship, at the end of the day, so there is no other option but to empty the tank in every single round and figure it out from there.

Here's how you might see the minutes get distributed in this one:

The Starting Lineup

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. drives to the basket against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The first five on the court of Fears, Scott, Carr, Kohler, and Cooper, will likely remain unchanged. If there were any changes, which would be a bit surprising this late into the season, it would be Trey Fort going at the two-guard spot for Jordan Scott.

Fort has played quite well lately, while Scott has been slumping, but Fort hasn't started since Thanksgiving, and it's probably best not to mess with everything before a Sweet 16 game.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Denham Wojcik (10) dribbles against North Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (1) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. is probably going to have to give 37, 38, and maybe 39 minutes during this one. He's still the engine that drives everything, and everything drops off when he leaves the court, especially with Divine Ugochukwu out for the year with a foot injury and Denham Wojcik still playing through a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The Bench

Michigan State's Trey Fort locks in on defense against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The role of the bench remains important. Michigan State's emphasis on physical, man-to-man defense with an offense that tries to push the ball every single possession is naturally going to make some guys tired. Some teams have play styles that allow for guys to go 40 minutes. MSU is not really one of those teams.

Fort's emergence has been the latest pleasant surprise. Tom Izzo never even put him in the game during the regular season finale at Michigan, but Fort has provided a spark in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments with improved defense and a three-point shot that is finally falling.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) defends Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward's motor and Kur Teng's shooting will also loom large in this game, as well as Wojcik's ability to keep things humming whenever Fears comes off the court.