Projecting MSU's Starting Lineup, Rotation vs. UConn
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The pressure only increases exponentially from here.
Third-seeded Michigan State is looking to get back to the Elite Eight for a second consecutive year, but the Spartans have a staunch, second-seeded UConn team in their way. Rotations are usually a lot more top-heavy in the NCAA Tournament, but that may be even more evident as the opponents get tougher and tougher.
There isn't anything to "save" players for, after all. They will have plenty of time to rest and recuperate after the season is done, but no one wants that time to arrive. MSU is four wins away from a National Championship, at the end of the day, so there is no other option but to empty the tank in every single round and figure it out from there.
Here's how you might see the minutes get distributed in this one:
The Starting Lineup
The first five on the court of Fears, Scott, Carr, Kohler, and Cooper, will likely remain unchanged. If there were any changes, which would be a bit surprising this late into the season, it would be Trey Fort going at the two-guard spot for Jordan Scott.
Fort has played quite well lately, while Scott has been slumping, but Fort hasn't started since Thanksgiving, and it's probably best not to mess with everything before a Sweet 16 game.
Jeremy Fears Jr. is probably going to have to give 37, 38, and maybe 39 minutes during this one. He's still the engine that drives everything, and everything drops off when he leaves the court, especially with Divine Ugochukwu out for the year with a foot injury and Denham Wojcik still playing through a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
The Bench
The role of the bench remains important. Michigan State's emphasis on physical, man-to-man defense with an offense that tries to push the ball every single possession is naturally going to make some guys tired. Some teams have play styles that allow for guys to go 40 minutes. MSU is not really one of those teams.
Fort's emergence has been the latest pleasant surprise. Tom Izzo never even put him in the game during the regular season finale at Michigan, but Fort has provided a spark in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments with improved defense and a three-point shot that is finally falling.
Cam Ward's motor and Kur Teng's shooting will also loom large in this game, as well as Wojcik's ability to keep things humming whenever Fears comes off the court.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika