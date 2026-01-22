MSU's Special Teams Units Quickly Rebuilt Under Woods

LeVar Woods felt like the most surprising assistant hire for new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

It’s surprising in the best way. Woods is considered to be one of the best special teams coordinators in the country. He had been on the coaching staff at his alma mater, Iowa, since 2008 and been the Hawkeyes’ STC since 2017.

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods speaks with reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fitzgerald thinks enough of Woods that he gave him the title of assistant head coach, something Woods did not have at Iowa. Woods’ contract is also quite healthy, as he’s set to become one of the highest-paid special teams coordinators in the country. He’ll make $1.1 million in 2026, $1.2 million in 2027, and then $1.3 million in 2028.

That much money for a special teams coach comes with high expectations. History says Woods should be up for the task. Iowa’s special teams units accumulated the most EPA (expected points added) in the country since 2016, according to an article by CBS Sports .

New Additions to Program

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa’s Rhys Dakin (9) looks on during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Punter

One phrase that has been associated with Iowa football is “punting is winning.” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz may be the least aggressive fourth-down decision maker left, as he’s much more likely to try and pin an opposing offense deep, rather than take the risk and try to move the chains.

Woods has coached some good punters at Iowa before. The biggest name is Tory Taylor, who became an All-American for the Hawkeyes after averaging 48.2 yards per punt during his senior season. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, which is a pretty valuable pick to use on a specialist.

Taylor’s successor at Iowa, Rhys Dakin , is the one who followed Woods to Michigan State. Dakin is an Australian punter who has shown serious promise through the first two years of his collegiate career. He’s averaged 43.9 yards per punt thus far, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman and then getting honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this past season.

Dakin has two more seasons of eligibility remaining. He has some large-size shoes to fill in at Michigan State, too. Ryan Eckley , this season’s Big Ten Punter of the Year after averaging 48.5 yards per punt, is foregoing his final year of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

Michigan State senior Ryan Eckley is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods also added a solid backup option behind Dakin. MSU also picked up the commitment of Northern Arizona transfer Alex Weeks earlier this week.

Weeks redshirted this past season at NAU as a true freshman. That means he has all four seasons of his NCAA eligibility remaining.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers place kicker Liam Boyd (37) adds a field goal during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kicker

Michigan State and Woods also had some kickers to find. The Spartans’ starter from this past season, Martin Connington , has transferred to Kansas. MSU’s backup, Tarik Ahmetbasic, is also in the transfer portal.

Both spots are already filled back up. Michigan State started by picking up Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd , who has also been at Clemson and North Carolina. Boyd is 10-for-13 on field goals during his career and a perfect 22-of-22 on extra points. His longest make is just from 42 yards away, though.

Woods and MSU also got a very promising high school kicker. The Spartans got the commitment of high school prospect Stephen Gonzales earlier this week as well. Gonzales has made field goals as long as 57 during game action already.

The kicker situation could be interesting next year. Boyd’s range during practice is almost assuredly longer than just 42 yards. But Gonzales’ range might make him a candidate to be the team’s long-range specialist, built for situations where MSU is kicking a 55-yarder or so at the end of a half.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks long snapper Nick Duzansky (96) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Long Snapper

What also cannot be forgotten is the long snapper position. Both players who played that position portaled out this offseason.

Jack Wills, who started in 2025, is now at Nebraska. Kaden Schickel , who started in 2024 before getting injured, transferred to Vanderbilt.

Those two spots have been filled up, too. It was done in a matter of days as well. Michigan State landed Trey Serauskis , the No. 2 long snapper in the class of 2026 on the 247Sports Composite, last Friday.

Additionally, the Spartans picked up Oregon transfer Nick Duzansky from the portal on Sunday. He appeared in eight total games during his time with the Ducks, but should be in line to start for MSU in 2026.

Kick Returner

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Kenneth Williams (25) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What cannot be overlooked, either, is the addition of Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams . He was one of the best kick returners in the country this past season, receiving Second-Team All-Big Ten honors from the media.

Williams averaged 32.9 yards per return this past season. His highlight was a 95-yard touchdown return against Northwestern.

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods walks along the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on LeVar Woods when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW