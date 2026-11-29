Michigan State looked pretty dead when the ball left Rutgers kicker Jack Scullion's foot on the final play of the first half.

Spartan quarterback Kayd Coffman had just thrown an interception in the waning moments of the second quarter with MSU down 14-3, and it opened the door for the Scarlet Knights to try a 58-yard field goal before halftime. Scullion's kick was on line, but it hit the front of crossbar and bounced back towards the field. No good. As both teams went to the locker room, it felt like one of the first things that had gone Michigan State's way all evening.

The stakes on Saturday in Piscataway were practically non-existent. The most material thing MSU was playing for was avoiding being all alone at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, and also avoiding matching the program-high nine losses in a season.

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after watching the replay of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Bryson Williams (not pictured) during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State had actually been outplaying Rutgers on a play-for-play basis early, but silly penalties and other mental lapses led to the Scarlet Knights holding an 11-point advantage after 30 minutes.

"I just challenged them, frankly," Pat Fitzgerald said about what he told the team as they went to the locker room. "Like, enough is enough. The mistakes that we're making have to stop and have to stop when we come back out to this field. And, you know, for the most part, they did."

MSU's Huge Second Half

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Anelu Lafaele (11) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fast-forward through some dramatics, and the final score was Michigan State 25, Rutgers 21. The Spartans scored touchdowns on three of their final four full possessions of the 2026 season, and they were able to handle a mostly frustrating fall on a nice high note.

MSU still wound up finishing just 4-8, but this game helped show that better days could be ahead. The anatomy of the team's comeback helps show that.

Coffman's Statement Performance

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It all starts with Coffman at quarterback. The box score says Coffman threw three interceptions in this one, but one was because of a drop, and another was because of a fluke bounce off a Rutgers defender's leg. Only his giveaway before halftime was really on him, and the play wound up being inconsequential after RU's field-goal try hit iron.

"Kayd comes over (after the pick before halftime), and he's like, 'I'm sorry,'" Fitzgerald recalled. "I'm like, 'Don't tell me sorry. You just didn't put enough air on it. We're going to need you to play great in the second half. Go win the game for us.' And he got a big smile on his face."

Coffman went and did it. During the second half, he completed 13 of his 20 passes for 145 yards, three touchdowns, and the one fluky pick that wasn't on him.

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Rondo Porter (99) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The clutch gene from Coffman was also outstanding. He went a remarkable 10-for-11 through the air on third downs, picking up 106 yards. Eight of those completions wound up moving the chains.

Then there is the final drive Coffman led. Michigan State's third-quarter drive in Ann Arbor that drained about 11 minutes off the clock is probably this team's top moment, but the very last drive of the season is a pretty good contender.

MSU ran 16 plays, went 83 yards, and scored a touchdown with just 27 seconds remaining to go get the win. Coffman's touchdown throw to Bryson Williams, which was off-script after several seconds of scrambling, was absolutely perfect. Williams caught it in the back-right corner of the end zone and did such a good job of knowing where his feet were that it would've been a touchdown in the NFL.

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Scramble drill -- we work on it all the time," Williams said postgame. "(I was) just running to the back of the pylon, just finding open space. The ball was in the air -- Braylon (Collier) touched it, but I was just in the right spot at the right time."

Coffman's performance was certainly stellar. It was good enough that Fitzgerald acknowledged that, while Alessio Milivojevic is still the starter entering the season, a competition between him and Coffman in 2027 is a real possibility if Coffman can grow enough during the offseason.

That's perhaps a discussion for later, though. The Coffman-led comeback also wouldn't have been made possible without some stellar performances from his wide receivers. Oh yeah, and they've got eligibility left, too.

Wide Receiver Standouts

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Bryson Williams (14) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' catch will be the play that is remembered most from this game -- as it should be. In case you need a reminder, he's got three more years of eligibility left after this year. Williams has been a real late-season riser for Michigan State. A lot of that was his emergence as a deep threat, but his ability to make tough, contested catches added a dimension MSU's flailing offense needed.

Fredrick Moore also had a huge game to close out 2026, catching eight passes for 79 yards and one touchdown. The receptions doubled his previous career-high of four, and the yards surpassed the previous best of 66, which came two weeks ago against Washington.

Moore has one more year of eligibility left, and he's become a much more productive piece as of late. He averaged 27.3 yards per game in the first half of the season. During the back half, he averaged 40.3 yards per game, including 58.7 in the final three games.

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Braylon Collier (17) runs past Eastern Michigan Eagles defenders during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collier only made two catches on Saturday, but they were both huge ones. He got some extended run after an injury to Chrishon McCray and wound up being instrumental to the comeback as well. Collier's first catch was a touchdown that gave MSU its first lead in the fourth, making a nice adjustment on a throw behind him in the end zone. It was also a pretty great placement by Coffman to minimize the contact Collier experienced.

The second catch was also huge. It came on a third-and-8 on the front portion of Michigan State's game-winning drive. Collier took a pretty big hit on the play and managed to hold on, extending the possession. He's got three more years of eligibility.

That type of showing from a true freshman quarterback, two redshirt freshman receivers, and a more experienced option in Moore is exactly the type of thing MSU should've been hoping for in this game. Winning the game is already priority No. 1, but getting some great days from players who have a future with this program (if they so choose) only adds to the sweetness of it as the Spartans shift their focus to 2027.