Michigan State Trending Toward Sixth 2027 Commit

Michigan State football is inching closer to adding its sixth commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, the Spartans received a third prediction that they would land three-star defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua out of St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. Rivals analyst Greg Smith submitted the latest projection, joining Allen Trieu and Jason Killop , who both logged predictions over the weekend.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, calls out to the defense during a drill at spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Smith’s prediction, confidence continues to build that Michigan State will secure Ozolua’s commitment. It also reinforces head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s ability to recruit effectively in the NIL era of college football.

If those predictions hold true, Ozolua would become Michigan State’s highest-ranked commit in the early stages of the 2027 class. According to Rivals’ industry rankings, he is currently ranked No. 451 overall, No. 54 among defensive linemen, and No. 18 in the state of Illinois.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ozolua has drawn significant interest throughout his recruitment. He holds offers from several major programs, including Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. He has also taken visits to Missouri and Michigan.

Ozolua on Michigan State

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has been involved in Ozolua’s recruitment from the beginning. He received an offer from the Spartans on Jan. 16 and has already made two unofficial visits to East Lansing on Jan. 24 and March 24. He also has an official visit scheduled for May 29 through May 31.

In an interview with Greg Smith in March, Ozolua spoke highly of the program and the direction under Fitzgerald.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The visit was good. What stood out was getting to know more about the staff and the program,” Ozolua said.

He also had strong praise for defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere, who reunited with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi after a season in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Me and him are very close," Ozolua added. "I think he’s a great coach and a great person.”

Michigan State’s 2027 Recruiting Class

If Ozolua commits, he would become the sixth member of Michigan State’s 2027 class and the second defensive pledge. The Spartans recently secured their first defensive commitment in safety Ty’ire Clark, who committed on April 4, the same day Ozolua received his first two predictions to Michigan State.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State currently holds the No. 36 recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals. With a commitment from Ozolua, the Spartans could climb a few spots as they push toward a top 30 class. The program has not reached that mark since 2023 under former head coach Mel Tucker.

With multiple predictions in place and a strong relationship with the coaching staff, Michigan State appears to be in a favorable position to land Ozolua. His potential commitment would not only boost the early rankings of the 2027 class but also continue to build momentum for Fitzgerald and his staff as they shape the future of the program.