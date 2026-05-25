MSU Gaining Traction in Recruitment of Detroit-Area Athlete

Michigan State is looking to the Motor City for its next commitment.

Multiple reports on Saturday indicated that the Spartans have set up an official visit with Martin Luther King (Mich.) athlete Don Spillers III. The visit to East Lansing is set for May 29-31 and will be the first in a string of official visits for Spillers. He's also got reported trips to Illinois (June 5-7) and Louisville (June 12-14) scheduled.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fast Facts on Spillers

Spillers, listed at 6'2" and 195 pounds, is a 3-star recruit ranked 848th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite . He's listed as an athlete on 247Sports, but as a wide receiver on Rivals. It looked like MSU and Courtney Hawkins wanted him as a receiver for a while, but safety seems to be the spot where Michigan State wants him now. That would make his position coach James Adams .

The Spartans seem to be considered in the lead right now. MSU has two expert predictions in its favor submitted on Rivals, one of which was submitted as recently as Friday. Rivals' RPM metric has Michigan State at the very top, holding a comfortable lead at 94.2%. Besides Illinois and Louisville, Spillers' other notable offers include Michigan, Maryland, Missouri, Pitt, and Purdue.

More Info, Potential Fit at MSU

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans safeties coach James Adams watches drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Next weekend will not be the first time Spillers will be on campus. He visited East Lansing while spring practices were going on and also showed up at MSU a few times during the Jonathan Smith era. The retentions of both Hawkins and Adams by new head coach Pat Fitzgerald have allowed mutual interest to remain.

If Spillers ends up committing to the Spartans as a safety, he'd be the second player at the position to join the 2027 recruiting class. The first was 3-star St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) prospect Ty'ire Clark . He committed back on April 4 and is ranked 1,280th overall in the class.

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There should be room for multiple safeties in the 2027 recruiting class. Michigan State has three players at the spot whose eligibility is expected to expire after this fall: Nikai Martinez, Aveon Grose, and Michael Richard.

A few other names are also on MSU's recruiting board. The Spartans have three predictions in their favor for Dakota (Mich.) prospect Elijah Goins . He's ranked 973rd overall in the class of '27 in the Rivals Industry Rankings and has a reported official visit scheduled with Michigan State for June 19-21.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI