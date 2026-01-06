Key MSU Special Teams Spot Opens After Latest Portal Departure

Much like referees, those who play this position are only noticed when they make a mistake.

Michigan State football is losing its starting long snapper from the 2025 season, Jack Wills. He announced his decision on Monday evening. With no other long snappers on the roster or part of the 2026 class, that means the Spartans and new special teams coordinator LeVar Woods must find a replacement from the transfer portal.

Wills will have three years of eligibility at his next stop. Again, most Michigan State fans may have never noticed him during all 12 of his starts, which means he did a fine job. There were no disaster plays where he would snap it over the head of MSU's punter or holder.

This is also not the first long snapper who is transferring away from MSU. Kaden Schickel , who started for the majority of the 2024 season before suffering an injury, is also in the transfer portal. He began his career at James Madison, where he played for current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

Wills was actually a highly regarded recruit, as far as long snappers go. He finished ranked as the No. 2 snapper in the class of 2025 on 247Sports. The Hudsonville, Mich. native ended up deciding to stay close to home and join the Spartans.

In addition to long snapper, Michigan State is also going to have a new starting kicker and punter next year. The kicker job is still vacant, but MSU has already added Rhys Dakin to be the team's new punter. Dakin was the starting punter at Iowa for the last two seasons and was coached by Woods.

