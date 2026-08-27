Why Positional Flexibility Key Piece of MSU's New Strategy

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Roster spots are at a premium these days.

One of the biggest challenges in this era of college sports, particularly football, is building depth. Michigan State and every other team out there will only have so many snaps to give out, and any player who isn't happy with what they earn or receive has the option to leave once winter rolls around.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during MSU's first practice of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This makes positional flexibility more valuable than in the past due to the new hard cap on roster spots -- 105 players, excluding those with a designated student-athlete tag. MSU has a solid handful of players who can fit into multiple spots and will probably be used in a variety of ways.

"You never hear guys say, 'I'm a wide receiver.' They say, 'I'm a football player,'" safeties coach James Adams said Wednesday. "I think for Coach [Pat Fitzgerald], wanting guys who love the game, understand the game at a deeper level, that can go in and play multiple positions is something that he's after."

Cam Stodghill

Michigan State’s Cam Stodghill, center, tackles running back Zion Gist during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One player whose versatility will help him get on the field is Cam Stodghill . He's an incoming transfer from the FCS level at Albany, where he served as a bit of a hybrid linebacker-defensive back. The Spartans currently have Stodghill working with their linebackers, but that history as a DB should make him a big part of Michigan State's defensive game plans, particularly on more obvious passing downs. I wouldn't be stunned to see Stodghill at slot corner/nickel once in a while.

Stodghill is also a gifted tackler. He made 65 of them in just seven games at Albany last year (he missed the final month of the season due to injury), including a 10-tackle performance against Iowa. Had he maintained that pace over a 12-game season, Stodghill would have finished with about 110 tackles or so.

Michael Richard

Michigan State defensive back Michael Richard goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Another versatile part of Michigan State's secondary is Michael Richard . He's the expected starter at nickelback right now, but there will also be times when he drifts away from the line of scrimmage and plays a more traditional safety role if and when Nikai Martinez or Devin Vaught are not on the field. Adams said Wednesday that MSU has "several" players who can play nickel, free safety, and strong safety. Richard is almost certainly one of them.

Richard previously played at Louisiana Tech, where he was a big part of the Bulldogs' defense for three seasons. He was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2023, and he intercepted three passes last year.

Bryson Williams

Michigan State wide receiver Bryson Williams lines up to run a route during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The use of Bryson Williams on offense this season will also be interesting to watch. He came to Michigan State as a hybrid wide receiver/running back, getting two carries for 20 yards and one reception for eight yards during his true freshman season. Williams seems to be focusing more on the receiver part of things now, with a packed running back room that would have boxed Williams out a lot more than the pretty open competition in the receiver room.

Still, those running back skills can translate well into being a receiver. There's a little more toughness required to play running back, as you're getting hit and tackled more frequently -- being the person who has to pick up blitzing linebackers is no simple task, either. Working through traffic, vision, and overall elusiveness should help Williams make the transition as well.

Rakeem Johnson

Michigan State offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's most versatile lineman, on either side of the ball, is Rakeem Johnson . He's started at left tackle and right guard at times in his college career in East Lansing, and Johnson is currently positioned to be the Spartans' starting right tackle this season. There really isn't a spot on the offensive line where Johnson would feel out of place, and that can really help Michigan State's outlook in the trenches.

Carson Gulker

Michigan State tight end Carson Gulker runs after a catch during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last, but absolutely, positively not least, is Carson Gulker . Most of his energy is being spent at the tight end position, but he's definitely the epitome of that "football player" role Fitzgerald and the staff are targeting the most. Gulker is an incoming transfer from Ferris State, where he saw stints as a quarterback, H-back, and tight end over his five seasons there.

Gulker has a limitless bag of tricks for Michigan State to dig into this season. If he hasn't thrown at least a handful of passes and gotten a carry here and there, MSU didn't use him to the best of its ability. Just how frequently the Spartans utilize a Division II transfer is the main question.