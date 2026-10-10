Why MSU Win Over Illinois Crucial for Bowl Game Hopes
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The Spartans are heading into one of the most important games of the season against the Illinois Fighting Illini, as it is one of the four games that MSU can reasonably win this season to possibly reach a bowl game.
This means the match will have a lot of value, and a win could do a lot to relieve the pressure MSU is facing, being 2-3 and winless in the Big Ten, but a loss will make the road much, much harder than it was before.
So here is exactly what will happen to the rest of MSU's season if they win against the Fighting Illini and if they lose.
What Happens if the Spartans Win
- The best-case scenario is that the Spartans are able to find a victory against Illinois and finally get something going in the Big Ten, which would also mean that they would have gotten something going in the offense on the way, which is something that MSU desperately needs.
- But more than that, it means the Spartans' path to a potential bowl game remains alive, and they would only have to win three more games to become bowl-eligible.
- Those games would be against the Michigan Wolverines, who may be the favorites but are definitely susceptible to an upset due to struggles they are having internally, as well as the fact that it is a rivalry game, the Washington Huskies, who could definitely be the most challenging, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are the worst team in the Big Ten as of right now.
What Happens if the Spartans Lose
- If the Spartans lose to the Fighting Illini, things get a bit more complicated, as it means that an extra win will be needed to find a bowl game, and it will have to come from among their tougher opponents.
- The only options left would be Northwestern, who has put up a fight with the highly-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon, who has been highly ranked themselves since the season started, and UCLA, who is one of the most shocking teams in the nation at the moment and is currently undefeated.
- None of those games would be easy to win, nor all that reasonable to win, so it is not too far of a stretch to say that Illinois is a must-win game, and the path to a bowl game will get a lot harder if they lose.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.