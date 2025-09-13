3 Youngstown State Stats for MSU Fans to Know
Even though it's an FCS opponent, Michigan State has a unique challenge ahead of itself with the Youngstown State Penguins. They are an above-average program for that level and have the horses to potentially make things in East Lansing dicey.
With the game between the Spartans and the Penguins nearing, here are a few fast facts about YSU that Michigan State fans should know.
Beau Brungard's 409 Rushing Yards
The biggest thing to know about this Youngstown State squad is that it has the most prolific runner at the FCS level so far.
What makes it so interesting is that he's a quarterback. Beau Brungard has 409 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in just two games this year. That's first in the entire FCS and is more than double what the second-best rushing quarterback has.
In YSU's last game, Brungard ran for 264 yards, the most ever for a quarterback in Missouri Valley Conference history.
4 FCS National Titles
A big part of what makes the Penguins a proud FCS program is that they were the team of the 1990s at that level.
Under Jim Tressel, who then continued his success at Ohio State, Youngstown State won four national titles during the decade and played for the title a total of six times.
The Penguins haven't been able to get on top of the FCS mountain since Tressel left for Columbus, but they reached the title game in 2016 and are currently ranked No. 25 in this week's FCS Coaches Poll.
0-3 vs. Michigan State
The plus side of this series is that Michigan State has been able to brush aside the Penguins in each of the first times that the two teams have met.
MSU and YSU last played each other as recently as 2021, which the Spartans won 42-14. Jayden Reed scored a 75-yard touchdown on the opening play from scrimmage when Michigan State ran a flea-flicker. Reed also caught an 85-yard TD pass during the second quarter and ultimately ended his day with 181 yards on only four catches.
Before that, Michigan State played the Penguins two times in a three-year span: 2011 and 2013. MSU won the 2013 game 55-17 and took the 2011 as well, 28-6.
Youngstown State has dropped each of its last 10 games against FBS competition, with the last win being a 31-17 victory over Pitt in 2012. The Penguins haven't been closer than 28 points on the final score in their last five contests against the higher portion of Division I football, as well.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the upcoming game versus Youngstown State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.