Former Gopher Jamison Battle makes impact for Raptors in loss to Wolves
Former Gophers men's basketball forward and Robbinsdale, Minn., native Jamison Battle returned to Minneapolis Saturday night as his Toronto Raptors took on the hometown Timberwolves in the home opener at Target Center.
While the Raptors ultimately fell to the Timberwolves 112-101, Battle put together a strong showing for Toronto, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and an assist. He didn't have any turnovers and was one of just three Raptors players who finished with a positive plus-minus at plus-four. Battle continued the impressive start to his very young NBA career.
Battle, who played two seasons for the Gophers from 2021-23, has played in all three games for the Raptors this season and is averaging nine points per game. That's particularly impressive considering Battle went undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft and later signed with the Raptors on a contract that was converted into a two-way just before the season.
Battle was a key piece of the Raptors rotation Saturday night, playing nearly 19 minutes. He's played at least 15 minutes in every game this season, and he had 12 points and six rebounds Friday night in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
With the Gophers in 2021-22, Battle averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His production dipped the following season before he decided to transfer to Ohio State for his senior season in 2023-24, during which he averaged 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Now he's off to a strong start to his NBA career.