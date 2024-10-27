Wolves find offensive rhythm, beat Raptors in home opener
The Timberwolves offense was often disjointed in their first two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, particularly early on, with both games featuring some poor ball movement and turnover-filled first quarters.
That couldn't have been further from the case Saturday night.
The Timberwolves offense was firing on all cylinders early on, from the ball movement to the shot-making to taking care of the basketball. The Timberwolves opened the game on a 16-3 run and they never looked back from there in a 112-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors in their home opener at Target Center in Minneapolis Saturday night.
It was a completely different story for the Wolves (2-1), who played with tempo and moved the ball in the flow. Now, it was against an undermanned Raptors team without RJ Barrett and playing on the second half of a back to back, but the stark contrast from the disjointed and turnover-heavy offensive showings the first two games was encouraging nonetheless.
The Raptors (1-2) were never in the game after the Wolves' hot start. Minnesota held a double-digit lead until early in the third quarter when Gradey Dick, who led Toronto with 25 points, caught first with eight points early in the quarter.
But the Wolves answered with a 13-0 run that featured a pair of buckets from Jaden McDaniels, a steal and transition layup and a 3 from Edwards and a pair of free throws and a layup from Julius Randle. That pushed the Wolves' nine-point lead to 22 at 78-56, and the Raptors didn't get close again until late in the fourth quarter when Ochai Agbaji hit a 3 that made it a 104-96 Timberwolves advantage with 2 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the game.
But it was too little, too late, and Edwards hit the game-icing 3 to reach 7,000 points in his career.
The Wolves as a team finished with 29 assists and shot 47% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. They made the most of their opportunities in transition, finishing with 21 fast-break points, and they had 13 second-chance points, too.
Randle put together another strong offensive showing with a team-high-tying 24 points and nine rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo had his best game in a Wolves uniform with 16 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Edwards finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Edwards hit his 800th career 3-pointer in the first quarter, becoming the youngest player to ever accomplish the feat. With the late 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, Edwards became the fourth-youngest player to reach 7,000 career points.