Draft analyst identifies Max Brosmer as his 'favorite Day 3 QB'
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer continues to receive more and more buzz as a potential selection in this year's NFL Draft. The 33rd Team NFL/Draft analyst James Foster was the latest to be impressed by his potential.
"Max Brosmer (Minnesota) is probably my favorite Day 3 QB. Absolute machine on intermediate throws and is by far the best anticipatory passer that I’ve watched. I’d draft him just to specialize as my 3rd & medium QB," Foster posted to X on Friday.
ESPN's Jordan Reid labeled Brosmer as the ninth-best draft-eligible quarterback in December, but that list included Carson Beck, who has since announced his return to college. That would bump Brosmer up to the eighth spot on his list.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) has Brosmer as its 10th-best draft-eligible quarterback and the 147th-best player overall. ESPN's Mel Kiper doesn't have Brosmer in his top 10 quarterbacks at all.
This time last year, Brosmer was a New Hampshire transfer and a relatively unknown amongst casual football fans. He will have a huge opportunity to improve his draft stock later this month when he competes at the East-West Shrine Bowl alongside top prospect Shedeur Sanders.
Outside of the top two quarterbacks — Sanders and Cam Ward from Miami (FL) — there are a lot of questions among the rest of the QB prospects. An impressive predraft process could go a long way for Brosmer and launch him up draft boards.
The Gophers haven't had a quarterback selected in the NFL draft since Craig Curry was the 207th overall pick in the eighth round 52 years ago. They've seen only three quarterbacks get drafted in modern NFL history. Brosmer hearing his name called would be a big moment for the program.