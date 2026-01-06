Gophers land likely starter at cornerback from Michigan State in portal
Former Michigan State cornerback Aydan West has signed with the Gophers in the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
West ranks as the No. 22 corner in the portal and a top-300 overall player, per 247. In the CB rankings, he's two spots behind outgoing ex-Gopher Za'Quan Bryan. West is now presumably the favorite to earn Bryan's vacated starting spot alongside John Nestor in Minnesota's cornerback room.
A three-star high school recruit in the class of 2025 out of Quince Orchard in the Washington D.C. suburbs, West committed to Michigan State (and former Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi) over a wide range of Power 4 offers, including Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Minnesota.
West enrolled early and went on to play nearly 400 defensive snaps as a true freshman for the Spartans. He recorded 19 tackles, half a sack, and a pass breakup. He's listed at 5'11" and 190 pounds, which is decent size for the position.
With his recruiting pedigree and experience, West likely slots into a starting role for the Gophers. But there will be plenty of competition over the course of the offseason, with other young players like Naiim Parrish and Mike Gerald among those who could be in the mix for significant roles.
It's worth noting that the Gophers have also offered West's brother Elisha, a safety who spent last season at Michigan State after beginning his career with a redshirt year at FCS Merrimack. Elisha wasn't a heralded recruit in the class of 2024, but he profiles as someone who could add safety depth and play on special teams. The two may wind up being a package deal.
It's been a busy transfer portal window for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers already. With West on board, here's who they've added (ordered by their 247 Sports portal ranking):
- Auburn WR Perry Thompson
- Tennessee OT Bennett Warren
- Michigan State CB Aydan West
- Purdue RB Jaron Thomas
- Liberty QB Michael Merdinger
- Eastern Michigan LB Andrew Marshall
- Marshall DL Naquan Crowder
- Southwest Minnesota State (D-II) S Parker Knutson
That's a solid group of players who could contribute right away in 2026. Thompson, Warren, and West in particular all look like probable starters. And the Gophers still have plenty of space to continue adding over the remainder of this window, which runs until January 16.
Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz