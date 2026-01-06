Gophers land likely starter at cornerback from Michigan State in portal

Former Michigan State cornerback Aydan West has signed with the Gophers in the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

West ranks as the No. 22 corner in the portal and a top-300 overall player, per 247. In the CB rankings, he's two spots behind outgoing ex-Gopher Za'Quan Bryan. West is now presumably the favorite to earn Bryan's vacated starting spot alongside John Nestor in Minnesota's cornerback room.

A three-star high school recruit in the class of 2025 out of Quince Orchard in the Washington D.C. suburbs, West committed to Michigan State (and former Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi) over a wide range of Power 4 offers, including Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Minnesota.

West enrolled early and went on to play nearly 400 defensive snaps as a true freshman for the Spartans. He recorded 19 tackles, half a sack, and a pass breakup. He's listed at 5'11" and 190 pounds, which is decent size for the position.

Lord Jesus, thank you for everything you have blessed me with this year‼️ Year one was cool, but we coming for everything year two! pic.twitter.com/rY6WinnTiD — 5⭐️ Aydan West (@AydanWest0) December 23, 2025

With his recruiting pedigree and experience, West likely slots into a starting role for the Gophers. But there will be plenty of competition over the course of the offseason, with other young players like Naiim Parrish and Mike Gerald among those who could be in the mix for significant roles.

It's worth noting that the Gophers have also offered West's brother Elisha, a safety who spent last season at Michigan State after beginning his career with a redshirt year at FCS Merrimack. Elisha wasn't a heralded recruit in the class of 2024, but he profiles as someone who could add safety depth and play on special teams. The two may wind up being a package deal.

It's been a busy transfer portal window for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers already. With West on board, here's who they've added (ordered by their 247 Sports portal ranking):

That's a solid group of players who could contribute right away in 2026. Thompson, Warren, and West in particular all look like probable starters. And the Gophers still have plenty of space to continue adding over the remainder of this window, which runs until January 16.

