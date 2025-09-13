Pac-12 Trolled UCLA Unbelievably Hard After Embarrassing Blowout Loss Friday Night
UCLA's dreadful start to the season continued Friday night with an embarrassing 35–10 loss at home to New Mexico. The road ahead will only get more difficult for the Bruins as they end their non-conference schedule 0–3 and begin their second slate as a member of the Big Ten after a much-needed bye week.
Safe to say the Pac-12, UCLA's longtime former conference, isn't losing any sleep over the school's rough start. After the Bruins lost a $1.2 million buy game to the Lobos, the Pac-12's X account responded to a post about UCLA's upcoming Big Ten schedule with a brutal, but hilarious shot. They simply sent a GIF of Jerry Seinfeld with the caption, "that's a shame."
The Lobos' big win marked the school's first win over a power conference team in 17 years after they traveled to Michigan to play the Wolverines in their season opener. New Mexico running back Damon Bankston dazzled Friday night, rushing for 154 yards and a touchdowns on 15 carries. Each of their three running backs found the end zone at the Rose Bowl while quarterback Jack Layne added two passing touchdowns.
New Mexico scored 21 points in the fourth quarter as they pulled away from UCLA who scored just three points in the second half.
After the mass exodus of the Pac-12 which left just Oregon State and Washington State, eight new members are set to join the conference in 2026 (Utah State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Texas State). Gonzaga will also join the Pac-12 next year as a non-football member. With its sights set ahead, it doesn't seem like the Pac-12 will be sending any holiday cards to UCLA this year.
