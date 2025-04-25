Top 5 landing spots for Gophers' Aireontae Ersery on Day 2 of the NFL draft
Star Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery was not one of 32 players to hear their names called on night one of the NFL draft, but he's nearly a shoo-in to get selected on Day 2. There are plenty of favorable situations for him to get drafted to, so let's rank the top five landing spots.
In 2022, when Daniel Faalele was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens, he became Minnesota's first offensive lineman drafted since 2006. If Ersery does, in fact, hear his name called on night two, he'd join John Michael Schmitz as the program's second offensive lineman drafted in the first three rounds since Brian Williams in 1989.
1. Houston Texans
The Texans currently hold the 34th, 58th, 79th, 89th and 99th overall picks on Friday night, so they have plenty of ammo to add a player like Ersery. After trading long-time left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders this offseason, Ersery could be their long-term answer to protect C.J. Stroud's blindside.
2. Chicago Bears
Chicago is another team well equipped with picks on night two. It currently holds No. 39, 41 and 72 overall. They've invested heavily in skill positions around Caleb Williams, but it might be time to load up on the offensive line. Ersery is used to playing in the Midwest, and landing with the Bears could be a seamless fit.
3. San Francisco 49ers
Ersery had a reported pre-draft visit with the 49ers, and they hold three picks on Day 2 — No. 43, 75 and 100 overall. Outside of future Hall-of-Famer Trent Williams, San Francisco has its fair share of questions up front. There might not be anyone better to learn from in the NFL than Williams, and Ersery could look to be his predecessor.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
After division rival Kansas City took Ohio State's Josh Simmons in the first round, the Raiders could look to add Ersery, who's a native of Kansas City. Las Vegas currently holds No. 37 and 68 overall, and after adding Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in the first round, Ersery would make a lot of sense to come in and block for him.
5. Cleveland Browns
The Browns are always looking for more help up front, and they've been linked to Ersery throughout the pre-draft process. Cleveland currently holds 33, 36, 67 and 94 overall, and adding a player like Ersery could make a lot of sense.