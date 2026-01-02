'TRAITOR': Ex-Gopher doesn't hold back after Koi Perich portal news

Significant news broke on Thursday night that standout Gophers safety Koi Perich is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with Minnesota. The door isn't fully closed on a return to his home state team, but the Esko, MN native more than likely will wind up playing for a program of greater national prominence in 2026.

With Perich being perhaps the biggest name on the Gophers' roster due to his incredible true freshman season in 2024, this news has generated plenty of reaction. One person who didn't hold back in making his thoughts known is former Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr (2016-21), who is an active voice on social media.

Durr's initial reaction to the report from ESPN's Pete Thamel was just one word: Traitor.

He doubled down in a quote tweet of Thamel's follow-up to the initial report, which said that Perich hasn't ruled out a return to Minnesota. "Nah don't come back!" Durr wrote in all caps.

NAH DONT COME BACK! https://t.co/JVIMgvbuCq — Coney Durr (@CD16ERA) January 2, 2026

And Durr wasn't done. His next tweet expressed disappointment in Perich leaving after emerging as a fan favorite and role model in his home state. He was the rare star Minnesota recruit who chose to stay home despite offers from huge programs, but it appears to have only lasted two seasons.

"You know how many kids in Minnesota looked up to that kid?" Durr wrote. "How many #3 Jerseys I seen this past season. We’ve lost the plot man."

You know how many kids in Minnesota looked up to that kid. How many #3 Jerseys I seen this past season. We’ve lost the plot man. — Coney Durr (@CD16ERA) January 2, 2026

Perich burst onto the scene with an outstanding freshman year in which he led the Big Ten with five interceptions despite not being a full-time player until midseason. That was always going to be tough to replicate, but his sophomore season was a bit of a letdown even in that context. Perich had a pick-six against Purdue, a few tackles for loss, and a couple big kick returns. He also mixed in on offense for a handful of plays. But he struggled quite a bit with missed tackles and coverage angles in his primary role at safety.

Durr also noted that in the current landscape of college football, this news means the Gophers can allocate the money they would've paid Perich elsewhere — perhaps on finding another standout wide receiver for Drake Lindsey.

More Cap Space for a Legit WR! — Coney Durr (@CD16ERA) January 2, 2026

On Friday morning, Durr summed up his overall thoughts by saying he believes in the Minnesota program and the players who want to be Gophers.

The goal is to raise the Standard!. I know consistent playoffs runs are possible here. The players and fans must believe it too. We have to uphold that standard and pour into those who WANT to be here at the University of Minnesota. I’m passionate about this program man〽️ — Coney Durr (@CD16ERA) January 2, 2026

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have work to do to add to a secondary that's losing Perich and cornerback Za'Quan Bryan to the portal. But with pass rushers Anthony Smith and Karter Menz returning, as well as players like Kerry Brown and John Nestor in the secondary, the Gophers' 2026 defense might still have a high ceiling after a few portal additions and some leaps from young players.

