For whom the cowbell tolls: A poetic take on Mississippi State’s big win
The excitement of Saturday night was felt by everyone at Davis Wade Stadium.
Even the Arizona State fans who thought they were about to celebrate a big road win could feel the excitement. But it probably had the opposite impact on them as it did fans wearing black and/or maroon.
Those of us in the press box could feel it, too.
There’s nothing that feels as great and terrible at the same time as having your story that’s going to post when the clock strikes zero have to be completely written because the team you’re covering scores a go-ahead touchdown with 30 seconds left.
On one hand, that was a lot of fun to write about. On the other hand, writing 400 words in less than five minutes while 50,000 cowbells are ringing and getting posted in time is almost impossible. (Publisher’s note: Pretty sure you had some help with the posting part, Taylor.)
ICYMI: How Mississippi State’s upset win changes its SEC outlook
ICYMI: Weekly honors begin to roll in for Mississippi State after big win
But incredible moments almost write themselves (especially when you hit the "undo" button a hundred times to bring up the "win" version of your story that was previously deleted when Arizona State kicked its field goal with less than two minutes remaining).
At this point, you’re probably asking yourself what’s the point of all this? (Publisher’s note: Yup.)
Well, I wrote another poem as a way to commemorate Mississippi State’s big win and to funnel some of the excitement felt.
Feel free to check out my first attempt at poetry ‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff. Here’s my second attempt. No, I’m not a poet, but these have been fun to do.
Maybe someone likes it. Maybe nobody does. But I like it and sometimes in this job, that’s all that matters. Without further ado...
For Whom the Cowbell Tolls
For whom the cowbell tolls,
None shall weep.
The Bulldogs’ goals,
Weren’t that cheap.
But the Sun Devils’ souls,
Are now asleep.
With Davis Wade lit up so bright,
The cowbells rang, the Devils bowed.
Bully knew they’d win the fight,
The Devils’ fire was disallowed.
And much to the fans’ delight,
The field drew a crowd.
Some fans wept,
Some fans cheered.
Some fans leapt,
Some fans jeered.
Some fans crept,
And the field was filled.
Forget the fine,
It’s worth the smile.
The Devils can whine,
But their gripes are futile.
For the bells are a sign,
The ‘Dawgs have a new style.