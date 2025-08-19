Bulldog Roundup: How to watch Mississippi State's season opener
Mississippi State soccer has yet to play a regular season match this season, through no fault of its own. But the Bulldogs still fell one spot in the latest TopDrawerSoccer top 25 rankings.
Mississippi State was ranked No. 21 after the first week of games were played, except in Starkville. The Bulldogs were set to open their season last Thursday against UT Martin, but weather forced the match’s cancellation.
The Bulldogs did beat Union on Sunday, 9-0, but as it was an exhibition match, it had no effect on the Bulldogs’ ranking.
Here’s the full top 25 ranking:
TopDrawerSoccer College Top 25 Rankings
- Stanford
- Florida State
- Duke
- UCLA
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Iowa
- Notre Dame
- Virginia Tech
- Penn State
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- South Carolina
- TCU
- Wake Forest
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- USC
- Mississippi State
- Connecticut
- Kansas
- Virginia
- Oklahoma
Mississippi State will open its 2025 season on Thursday when it hosts Jacksonville State. For soccer fans unable to attend the match in person, it will be available on SEC Network+. Here’s all the information to know to watch the game:
How to watch Mississippi State hosts Jacksonville
Who: Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0-1) at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0-0)
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Where: MSU Soccer Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Mississippi State leads 4-2-1
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 1, Jacksonville State 1
Last time out, Bulldogs: n/a
Last time out, Gamecocks: tied North Alabama, 0-0
Did You Notice?
- Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons broke an unwritten rule of football practice: don’t touch the quarterback. Simmons and Titans’ rookie quarterback Cam Ward got into a scuffle after Ward shoved Simmons and Simmons shoved him back. That prompted a reaction from the Titans’ offensive line and it progressed from there. Simmons and Ward were separated, but that was after Simmons' helmet was pushed off during the scuffle. Ward returned for the next play while Simmons came off the field. Practice was over two plays later. Titans coach Brian Callahan had the team run after practice.
