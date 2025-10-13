Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State falls to No. 9 Texas A&M
Mississippi State fell to No. 9 Texas A&M in straight sets Sunday afternoon, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24.
The Bulldogs battled back to take an early lead in the third set but couldn’t hold off a late Aggie rally to extend the match. With the loss, Mississippi State moves to 13-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.
Mississippi State finished with 29 kills, led by Lindsey Mangelson, who paced the team with 11. Erin Kline, making her first official start of the season, recorded a season-high 27 assists across three sets.
Mangelson also led the Bulldogs with 12.0 points, marking her 13th double-digit scoring performance of the season and her ninth in a row.
Defensively, McKenna Yates and Mangelson shared the team lead with seven digs each, while Mele Corral-Blagojevich and Kline followed closely with five apiece.
At the service line, Avery Power and Bre Perrin each notched an ace — the first of Perrin’s career.
The loss to Texas A&M comes just two days after Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in four sets.
It was the 100th win for Bulldogs’ coach Julie Darty Dennis. Berni Aguilar collected double-digits in kills and digs, receiving her second double-double of the season.
Mangelson also tallied in kills and digs, marking her sixth double-double of the season. Cayley Hanson picked up assists and digs, collecting her fourth double-double of the season.
The squad totaled 22 blocks during the match, with Aguilar and Noella Obi leading the way with seven.
Mississippi State will be back on the road next weekend. The Bulldogs will face South Carolina on Friday and Georgia on Sunday. Both matches will be streamed on SECN+
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: No. 9 Texas A&M 3, Mississippi State 0 (25-18, 25-18, 26-24)
Men’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
