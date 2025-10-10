Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State to host Ole Miss, No. 9 Texas A&M
Mississippi State volleyball is set for a pivotal weekend of SEC play at the Newell-Grissom Building, hosting in-state rival Ole Miss on Friday night before turning around to face No. 9 Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (12-2, 2-2 SEC) enter the weekend with momentum on their side and several standout performers making national noise. Freshman outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson leads all Division I newcomers in kills per set and points per set, while setter Cayley Hanson ranks fourth nationally in assists per set and second in the conference. Three Bulldogs currently sit within the SEC’s top six across 10 different statistical categories, helping MSU earn a spot inside the national top 20 in hitting percentage.
Friday’s match against the Rebels (9-6, 1-3 SEC) will be broadcast live on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT and serves as a Pink Out in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The rivalry showdown marks the 108th meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss holds a 76-31 edge in the series, including a five-set win in last season’s matchup. The Rebels are led by Gabi Placide, who has tallied 255 kills through 57 sets and is on the AVCA Player of the Year watch list.
Sunday’s contest against the Aggies (12-3, 4-1 SEC) will feature a different type of spotlight, as Mississippi State celebrates Student-Athlete Mental Health Awareness Week. First serve is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Texas A&M, ranked No. 9 in the latest AVCA poll, has made a strong early-season push behind Logan Lednicky’s team-best 193 kills and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla’s dominance at the net. Cos-Okpalla has already racked up 85 blocks this season and collected four SEC weekly honors.
The series history leans in favor of both opponents, with Ole Miss leading 76-31 and Texas A&M holding a 14-7 advantage. However, the Bulldogs swept the Aggies 3-0 in College Station during their most recent meeting in 2024.
Head coach Julie Darty Dennis also has a milestone on the horizon, entering the weekend with 99 career wins at Mississippi State. A victory would make her just the third coach in program history to eclipse the 100-win mark.
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Today’s Schedule
Volleyball: Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Soccer: No. 12 Mississippi State at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN+
Men’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
