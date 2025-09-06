Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State volleyball still perfect

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Defensive Specialist McKenna Yates (#4) during the match between the North Alabama Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State volleyball is off to a perfect 4-0 start to its 2025 season.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose a set this season and kept that streak alive Friday in a 3-0 win against UT Martin.

The Skyhawks failed to score more than 15 points in any set and posted a negative hitting percentage during the match to fall 25-15, 25-11 and 25-15.

Bernardita Aguilar led the squad in kills, totaling 11 out of 17 attempts for a .529 hitting percentage. The squad racked up 43 kills over the match, with the squad totaling a .416 hitting percentage.

McKenna Yates led the squad in digs, picking up 11 of the team's 37 against the Skyhawks. Aguilar, Cayley Hanson and Avery Power all picked up a service ace over the match as well.

Mississippi State will look to continue its perfect start to the season Saturday against Middle Tennessee State at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

Yesterday’s Results

Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, UT Martin 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-15)

Today’s Schedule

Football: No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Volleyball: Middle Tennessee at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

