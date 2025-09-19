Five random thoughts about Mississippi State soccer's win against Texas
In a meeting of the SEC’s regular season and tournament champions, it was the regular season champions that came out victorious.
After all, it was a regular season match.
The Bulldogs (7-1) went into the Lone Star state’s capitol and beat the Longhorns 3-0.
It never felt like Mississippi State would lose. Yes, the Longhorns had some great chances and maybe if they convert one, my feelings would be different.
But even in a scoreless first half, there was never any major worries. For me, at least. The coaches and players might’ve felt different.
Either way, the Bulldogs are returning home with another SEC win.
Heare a few random thoughts about Thursday night’s game.
Random Thought #1
Wow, Ally Perry. Three goals in two matches and all three were from outside of the box with a defender close by.
Perry now has four goals and five assists. While she’s been the main goal-scorer for the Bulldogs, so far, nine other players have scored at least one goal and two have scored three goals (Zoe Main and Laila Murillo).
It’s great to have a player like Perry who seems to have a knack for scoring goals from outside the box, but the Bulldogs don’t have to rely on her for every goal.
Random Thought #2
Last season, the Bulldogs success came from its defensive ability to shutout other teams. They allowed just 10 goals scored.
This season, they’re already at more than halfway to matching that total. But the results are still the same, 7-1 overall with a win over a No. 1-ranked team.
So, what’s the hallmark of this Mississippi State team? Or does it even matter if the wins keep coming?
Random Thought #3
Mississippi State’s style of play, I think, will mirror what Northern Illinois will try to do Saturday.
ICYMI: Why Mississippi State should be on upset alert against Northern Illinois
Keep the ball in your possession because its hard to score points or goals without the ball and try to break some big, explosive plays.
It worked for the Bulldogs who may have had more passes to goalie Sarah Womack instead of Perry. Will it work for the Huskies?
Random Thought #4
During the first half, the play-by-play announcer for the ESPNU broadcast, Mike Watts, had this exchange with color analyst Jill Kassidy:
Watts: I’d love to see what 40,000 cowbells sounds like at a soccer match.
Kassidy: Are you sure? You might not really want to hear what that sounds like.
Watts: Well, the tinnitus would be worth it.
Tinnitus isn’t the concern, but, yes, it is one of those things you have to experience.
On a side note, that would be interesting if the Bulldogs played a match at Davis Wade Stadium.
Random Thought #5
Oh what fun Sunday’s game will be when Auburn comes to Starkville with its new coach, James Armstrong.
Armstrong is the winningest coach in Mississippi State’s history and was last season’s SEC Coach of the Year. Despite the Bulldogs’ extraordinary success, Armstrong left to join John Cohen at Auburn.
I full expect the Bulldogs who were on last year’s team the mistake Armstrong made.