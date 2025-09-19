Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics.

Bulldog Roundup: Texans lead Mississippi State to win vs. Texas
While playing at the Texas state capitol, it was fitting that a pair of native Texans scored all of No. 12 Mississippi State’s goals in a 3-0 win Thursday night.
Ally Perry scored her ninth career game-winning goal in the 58th minute against the Longhorns.
Freshman Laila Murillo scored twice in the 64th and 77th minutes. Perry is from Frisco, Texas and Murillo is from Dallas.
“I’m so proud of the performance tonight from the group," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "The mentality all week was, 'How were we going to respond?'It was something we were very intentional about, and tonight it was shown on the field.”
Kennedy Husbands penetrated with the dribble and passed to Perry who shook a defender at the top of the box. Once again from roughly 20 yards out, Perry tucked a shot from distance under the crossbar.
Murillo's first strike was created off a rebound from the block of Alivia Buxton's shot. The ball settled on Kara Harris' foot on the right side of the box. Harris played a low ball back to the center of the box for Murillo. Her second goal was from nearly the same spot, but the service came from the opposite side.
Goalkeeper Sarah Wommack turned in her third clean sheet of the year, making three saves, including two in the final three minutes.
The Bulldogs will return home for a Sunday night match that’ll have some emotions in it.
Mississippi State will welcome back former coach James Armstrong, the program’s winningest coach and last season’s SEC Coach of the Year.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at MSU Soccer Field.
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: No. 12 Mississippi State 3, Texas 0
Today’s Schedule
Softball: Wallace State CC at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.; Northwest Mississippi CC at Mississippi State, 5 p.m.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tenn.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State's former NCAA champions Anderson Peters and Curtis Thompson both medaled in the javelin at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Peters added a silver medal to his collection that includes two world titles. Thompson earned the first men's javelin medal for the United States since 2007.
- Navasky Anderson and Marco Arop, former Mississippi State All-Americans, punched their ticket to the 800m final and Lee Eppie finished eighth in the 400m final at the World Championships.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"Even if you are elderly or Handicapped, you're capable of great effort. You may not always be capable of great results, but you are capable of great effort."- Mike Leach