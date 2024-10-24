Mississippi State Golfer Wins Home Tournament: Morning Bell, October 24

Don't miss getting to trick-or-treat with your favorite Bulldogs tomorrow night at the pitch! @HailStateBB, @HailStateFB, @HailStateSB, @HailStateVB, @HailStateTF, and @HailStateWBK will be handing out free candy to children 12 and under beginning at 5:45! #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/zYdBDZQYN8