Mississippi State Golfer Wins Home Tournament: Morning Bell, October 24
WEST POINT, Miss. – Mississippi State women golfer Avery Weed won the Bulldogs’ home tournament, the Ally, with a 9-under par score for the three-round tournament at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Miss.
As a team, the Bulldogs finished in second place behind Florida who ended the tournament with a 15-under par total score. Weed is the first Mississippi State golfer to win the tournament and it was her second individual tournament victory this season.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Women’s Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Ole Miss 1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19)
Women’s Golf: The Ally
1. Avery Weed, -11
T8. Ana Pina Ortega, -3 (IND)
T11. Chiara Horder, -2
T11. Izzy Pellot, -2
T46. Sam Whateley, +7
T62. Surapa Janthamunee, +11
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Women’s Soccer: Kentucky at No. 3 Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemons announced an additional exhibition game for this fall at Dudy Noble Field on Nov. 3. The Bulldogs will host Arkansas State with first-pitch set for 2 p.m.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"I've never liked candy corn. I think it's just awful. I think candy corn is awful. You know, it's like fruitcake. There's a reason they serve fruitcake once a year, because it's awful. There's a reason they only serve mint julips once a year, because they're awful. And there's a reason they only serve candy corn once a year, because it's awful. Now that does beg the question why they serve it at all, but, anyway, that's my opinion."