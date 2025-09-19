What the weather will be like for Mississippi State's busy sports weekend
Mississippi State has a few outdoor sporting events this weekend, most notably a game at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
But also the baseball team is holding its first scrimmage Friday night and the soccer team is hosting its former coach, James Armstrong, and Auburn on Sunday.
The forecast for each of those events isn’t ideal, but they’re pretty close.
Friday night baseball and softball
According to the National Weather Service, there’s “a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Patchy fog between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.”
However, the AccuWeather forecast predicts any thunderstorms to pass through Starkville in the afternoon with only a four percent chance of precipitation in the evening.
Winds will be calm, according to both forecasts, and, of course, it’ll be very humid.
Saturday afternoon football
The National Weather Service says there’s “A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.”
So, at some point during Saturday’s game between Mississippi State and Northern Illinois, we could see some rain or storms.
AccuWeather’s forecast is more optimistic on that front with just a two percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon.
Surprisingly, it’s not expected to very humid with a humidity level forecast for 42 percent.
Sunday evening soccer
Both baseball and football teams have to worry about a slight chance of rain or storms impacting their games.
The Mississippi State soccer team won’t have to worry about that for its match against the Tigers. Which is a good thing because we wouldn’t want weather to dampen Armstrong’s return to Starkville.
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday is “Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.”
That forecast doesn’t change much for Sunday night, “Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.”
AccuWeather’s forecast, however, is a little gloomier with a 10 percent chance of precipitation, wind gusts reaching 12 miles per hour and humidity levels at 83 percent.