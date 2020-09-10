Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/10): Mitch Moreland blasts first Padre homer and Adam Frazier extends streak

With San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer now out of action with a broken finger, former Mississippi State slugger Mitch Moreland is in a spot where the Padres need him to step up in a big way. On Wednesday night, he did just that.

Moreland cranked a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to spark San Diego to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. The blast was Moreland's first as a Padre after he was acquired ahead of the Major League Baseball trading deadline last month.

The long ball was Moreland's lone hit of the game, though he also walked and scored a pair of runs. Following the contest, Moreland spoke about his performance with Fox Sports San Diego:

The only other former Bulldog to see MLB action on Wednesday was Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates. And though Frazier's team fell 8-1 to the Chicago White Sox, it was still a productive night for the former MSU leadoff man. Frazier was 1-for-3 with a single in the game, extending his hitting streak to 12 games in a row. The streak has risen Frazier's batting average from .191 up to .236 and he's hitting an incredibly strong .357 in the month of September.

Here are all the details from Wednesday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 8-1 to White Sox

On Wednesday: 1-for-3 with a single

Season stats: .236 BA, .302 OBP, .640 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 13 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 5-3 over Rockies

On Wednesday: 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored

Season stats: .287 BA, .380 OBP, 1.007 OPS, 9 HR, 23 RBI, 17 R

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 10-1 to Giants

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 K, 10.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 7-2 over Blue Jays

Season stats: 2-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 14 K, 16.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 27 K, 31.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .077 BA, .250 OBP, .404 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .155 BA, .231 OBP, .623 OPS, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 14 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .278 BA, .316 OBP, .816 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 8-1 to White Sox



Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 25 K, 21.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 19-0 over Tigers

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 55 K, 46.0 IP

