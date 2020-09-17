Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/17): Woodruff goes the distance, but falls to Cardinals

Long gone, it seems, are the days in Major League Baseball when two starting pitchers duel it out without the bullpens getting involved. Yet that's exactly what happened on Wednesday as former Mississippi State hurler and current Milwaukee Brewer Brandon Woodruff dueled against Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals. Yes, as part of MLB's changed rules this season, it was only a seven-inning affair as part of a doubleheader. But both pitchers went the distance and in the end, Woodruff ultimately suffered defeat.

(Brandon Woodruff photo by Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)

Woodruff's Brewers actually split the doubleheader with St. Louis. Milwaukee won the last game of the day 6-0, but lost the game Woodruff started by a final of 4-2. Still, it was another solid performance from Woodruff. He gave up seven hits and four runs (three earned) over his seven innings of work. He didn't walk a single batter and struck out five. And oh, by the way, he displayed some nifty footwork too:

In other action on Wednesday, former State slugger Nate Lowe kept hitting for the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to the Washington Nationals 4-2, but Lowe did his part to help the Rays, getting the offense off and running with a first-inning RBI double:

Lowe ended the day 1-for-2 with his double, RBI and three walks. He is now 7-for-16 over his last five ballgames.

Two other former MSU stars weren't as successful at the plate on Wednesday. Mitch Moreland was 0-for-4 for the San Diego Padres in a 7-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However Moreland did score a run. Also, Adam Frazier was 0-for-4 for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

One former Bulldog-turned-Pirate did have a strong showing on Wednesday though. Pitcher Chris Stratton tossed 1.1 perfect innings of relief against the Reds, with three strikeouts. Though the Pirates didn't take advantage and come from behind to win, Stratton's outing at least gave them the chance.

Here are all the details from Wednesday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 1-0 to Reds

On Wednesday: 0-for-4

Season stats: .225 BA, .288 OBP, .619 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 16 R

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Lost 4-2 to Nationals

On Wednesday: 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and three walks

Season stats: .267 BA, .405 OBP, 1.039 OPS, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 5 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Lost 7-5 to Dodgers

On Wednesday: 0-for-4 with a run scored

Season stats: .261 BA, .349 OBP, .908 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 19 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 1-0 to Reds



On Wednesday: (No decision) 1.1 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 3 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 K, 25.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-2 to Cardinals (Game 1)*, Won 6-0 over Cardinals (Game 2)

On Wednesday (*started Game 1): (Loss) 7.0 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 4 runs allowed (3 earned runs allowed), 0 walks allowed, 5 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed

Season stats: 2-4 record, 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 72 K, 60.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 9-3 to Giants

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.39 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 K, 12.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 13-2 over Blue Jays

Season stats: 3-0 record, 2.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 K, 17.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 4-2 over Brewers (Game 1), Loss 6-0 to Brewers (Game 2)

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 31 K, 37.0 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 4-2 to Nationals

Season stats: .157 BA, .243 OBP, .655 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 5-1 over White Sox

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

