Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/7): Dakota Hudson wins, Adam Frazier is streaking and more

Former Bulldogs were busy on Sunday and many of them did good things. On the mound and at the plate, guys who used to wear the maroon and white had big moments.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, pitcher Dakota Hudson earned his second win of the year. MSU's former ace went five strong innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out four. The Cardinals took a 7-3 victory and Hudson has now won back-to-back starts.

Photo of Dakota Hudson by Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton both had good days for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 3-2 Pittsburgh win over the Cincinnati Reds. Frazier has actually been stacking up the good days of late. With his 2-for-4 day with a pair of singles on Sunday, Frazier now has himself a 10-game hitting streak. Stratton also pitched a scoreless, hitless inning in the affair.

Elsewhere, Brent Rooker kept up his solid start to his Major League career. He provided the Minnesota Twins with just one hit on Sunday, but it was a big one – a two-run double down the left field line. The Twins did eventually lose though, 10-8, to the Detroit Tigers.

For the Tampa Bay Rays, Hunter Renfroe has struggled mightily this season. However he put some of that in the past on Sunday as he smashed an opposite-field homer down the right field line in a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

In that same game, Nate Lowe started at first base for the Rays, but went 0-for-3. Mitch Moreland also went hitless on Sunday, going 0-for-4, but his San Diego Padres did beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3.

Here are all the details from Sunday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SUNDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 3-2 over Reds

On Sunday: 2-for-4 with 2 singles and a run scored

Season stats: .234 BA, .303 OBP, .644 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 13 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 4-3 over Rangers

On Sunday: (No decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 K, 10.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 7-3 over Cubs

On Sunday: (Win) 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (3 earned runs allowed), 2 walks allowed, 4 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 27 K, 31.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 5-4 over Marlins

On Sunday: 0-for-3

Season stats: .000 BA, .182 OBP, .182 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 5-3 over Athletics

On Sunday: 0-for-4

Season stats: .289 BA, .385 OBP, 1.012 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Lost 10-8 to Tigers

On Sunday: 1-for-5 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored

Season stats: .273 BA, .333 OBP, .697 OPS, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-4 over Marlins

On Sunday: 1-for-3 with a solo home run

Season stats: .155 BA, .231 OBP, .623 OPS, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 14 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 3-2 over Reds



On Sunday: (No decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23 K, 19.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 5-1 to Orioles

Season stats: 2-0 record, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 12 K, 14.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-1 to Indians

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 55 K, 46.0 IP

