Florida State's Jamie Arnold Shuts Down Mississippi State in NCAA Regional
Mississippi State and Florida State sent their ace pitchers onto the mound for Saturday’s Tallahassee NCAA Regional winner’s bracket game.
And the Seminoles’ ace showed why he’s projected to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.
Jamie Arnold threw a career-high 13 strikeouts and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks to lead Florida State to a 10-3 win. Two of those hits were home runs by Noah Sullivan in the second inning that made the score 2-1 and Hunter Hines, the all-time career home run leader for Mississippi State, in the fourth inning that made the score 7-3.
It was the 70th home run for Hines, extending his career record over Rafael Palmeiro.
Sullivan and Hines were the only Mississippi State batters to record a hit in the game. Sullivan was 2-for-4 and Hines was 3-for-3. Joe Powell and Lukas Buckner were the only other base runners in the game for the Bulldogs (via base on balls).
Mississippi State’s Pico Kohn was able to keep pace with Arnoled for three innings, tallying seven strikeouts, but a five-run fourth inning ended Kohn’s time in the game. Charlie Foster, Dane Burns and Jacob Pruitt combined to hold the Seminoles to just one run on one hit, but issued nine walks.
The Bulldogs’ four pitchers threw a combined 13 walks and 16 strikeouts in the loss.
The Bulldogs now face a rematch of Friday’s NCAA Regional opener against Northeastern. Mississippi State will face the Huskies at 11 a.m. Sunday in an elimination game. The winner of that game will need to beat Florida State twice, starting with Sunday’s game at 5 p.m.