LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (Friday, 4-23-21)

It's a possible postseason preview as the Bulldogs and Commodores square off

It's a possible postseason preview in Nashville this weekend. No. 4 Mississippi State is on the road at No. 2 Vanderbilt in a matchup of two of the country's premier baseball programs.

Mississippi State (28-8, 10-5 SEC) enters the series with 11 wins over its last 12 games and three straight SEC series victories to move into second place in the SEC West. Vanderbilt (29-6, 11-4 SEC) sits atop the SEC East and has won four of five SEC weekends.

The series begins with a Friday night contest. Keep it tuned right here to Cowbell Corner for live updates. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. central and updates will begin then.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (28-8, 10-5)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe - SS Josh Hatcher - 1B

Christian MacLeod - P

No. 2 Vanderbilt Commodores (29-6, 11-4)

Enrique Bradfield, Jr. - CF Carter Young - SS Dominic Keegan - 1B Jack Bulger - DH C.J. Rodriguez - C Parker Noland - 2B Isaiah Thomas - RF Cooper Davis - LF Jayson Gonzalez - 3B

Kumar Rocker - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan leads off with a ground-rule double to right-center. Runner at second, no outs.

- Allen flies out to deep center. Jordan tags up and moves to third. Runner at third, one out.

- James grounds out to short. Jordan scores on the play. MSU leads 1-0. Bases empty, two outs.

- Hancock flies out to left. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Vanderbilt batting

- Bradfield flies out to center. One out.

- Young struck out looking. Two outs.

- Keegan struck out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

TOP of 2 - MSU batting

- Tanner pops out to short. One out.

- Dubrule flies out to right. Two outs.

- Skinner strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

BOTTOM of 2 - Vanderbilt batting

- Bulger struck out swinging. One out.

- Rodriguez singles to center. Runner at first, one out.

- Noland struck out looking. Runner at first, two outs.

- Thomas struck out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

TOP of 3 - MSU batting

- Forsythe lines out to center on an incredible diving catch by Vanderbilt's Bradfield. One out.

- Hatcher strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Jordan with a slow roller towards short and it's an infield single. Runner at first, two outs.

- Allen flies out to left. Inning over.

- MID 3 - MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

BOTTOM of 3 - Vanderbilt batting

- Davis struck out looking. One out.

- Gonzalez struck out swinging. Two outs.

- Bradfield walks. Runner at first, two outs.

- Young flied out to left. Inning over.

- END of 3 - MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

TOP of 4 - MSU batting

- James struck out swinging. One out.

- Hancock flies out to left. Two outs.

- Tanner pops out to first. Inning over.

- MID 4 - MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

BOTTOM of 4 - Vanderbilt batting

- Keegan walks. Runner at first, no outs.

- Bulger walks. Keegan to second. Runners at first and second, no outs.

- Rodriguez singles to left. Keegan scores. Tie game 1-1. Bulger to second. Runners at first and second, no outs.

- Noland grounds out to first. Bulger advances to third and Rodriguez up to second. Runners at second and third, one out.

- Thomas singles up the middle. Bulger and Rodriguez score. Vanderbilt leads 3-1. Runner at first, one out.

- Davis walks. Thomas up to second. Runners first and second, one out.

- Gonzalez grounds to short. MSU's Forsythe throws to third and forces out Thomas. Davis moves up to second. Gonzalez reaches at first. Runners first and second, two outs.

