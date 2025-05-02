Mississippi State, Kentucky series opener postponed to Saturday
On a weekend that was supposed to help Mississippi State fans forget about the doom-and-gloom of its baseball program, some severe thunderstorms are messing that up.
Heavy storms have passed through Starkville today and more are expected later in the evening. Because of that weather threat, Friday night’s series opening game between Mississippi State and Kentucky has been postponed.
The two teams will play a double header Saturday at 2 p.m. The second game will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be nine innings and air on SECN+.
The Bulldogs need wins. Not just to ease the pain of having their coach fired with less than a month left in the season. But they need wins if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. At 7-14 in SEC play, Mississippi State needs at least five more conference wins to have a serious chance, but six wins would be better.
It helps having Missouri (0-21 in SEC games) to end the season, but Kentucky (this weekend) and No. 23 Ole Miss (next weekend) will be hard to get three more wins. And, based on rankings and records, Kentucky offers a better chance than the Rebels.
Pitching Matchups for Saturday’s Double Header
Game 1: RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 3.67 ERA, 41.2 IP, 31 SO, 15 BB, 17 ER, .214 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 61.1 IP, 89 SO, 15 BB, 26 ER, .219 b/avg.)
Game 2: RHP Nic McCay (4-0, 3.42 ERA, 52.2 IP, 54 SO, 31 BB, 20 ER, .179 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 33 IP, 37 SO, 11 BB, 15 ER, .222 b/avg.)
How to Watch: Kentucky at Mississippi State
Who: Kentucky Wildcats (25-17, 10-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-19, 7-14)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday; Game 2 will start 40 minutes after the end of the first game
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats