Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State, Kentucky series opener postponed to Saturday

The Bulldogs and Wildcats will play a double header on Saturday after severe storms forced the postponement of Friday night's game in Starkville.

Taylor Hodges

Members of the Belhaven University baseball team roll out a rain cover to protect the baseball diamond at Trustmark Park during the annual Governor's Cup played between Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Members of the Belhaven University baseball team roll out a rain cover to protect the baseball diamond at Trustmark Park during the annual Governor's Cup played between Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. / Sarah Warnock/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On a weekend that was supposed to help Mississippi State fans forget about the doom-and-gloom of its baseball program, some severe thunderstorms are messing that up.

Heavy storms have passed through Starkville today and more are expected later in the evening. Because of that weather threat, Friday night’s series opening game between Mississippi State and Kentucky has been postponed.

The two teams will play a double header Saturday at 2 p.m. The second game will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be nine innings and air on SECN+.

The Bulldogs need wins. Not just to ease the pain of having their coach fired with less than a month left in the season. But they need wins if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. At 7-14 in SEC play, Mississippi State needs at least five more conference wins to have a serious chance, but six wins would be better.

It helps having Missouri (0-21 in SEC games) to end the season, but Kentucky (this weekend) and No. 23 Ole Miss (next weekend) will be hard to get three more wins. And, based on rankings and records, Kentucky offers a better chance than the Rebels.

Pitching Matchups for Saturday’s Double Header

Mississippi State starting pitcher Pico Kohn delivers the ball to the plate against Tennessee.
Mississippi State starting pitcher Pico Kohn delivers the ball to the plate against Tennessee at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game 1: RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 3.67 ERA, 41.2 IP, 31 SO, 15 BB, 17 ER, .214 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 61.1 IP, 89 SO, 15 BB, 26 ER, .219 b/avg.)

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Evan Siary (12) pitches as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Mississippi State Bulldogs' Evan Siary (12) pitches as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 2: RHP Nic McCay (4-0, 3.42 ERA, 52.2 IP, 54 SO, 31 BB, 20 ER, .179 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 33 IP, 37 SO, 11 BB, 15 ER, .222 b/avg.)

How to Watch: Kentucky at Mississippi State

Who: Kentucky Wildcats (25-17, 10-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-19, 7-14)

When: 2 p.m., Saturday; Game 2 will start 40 minutes after the end of the first game

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball