Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: August 10

The playoff push for 11 former Bulldogs in the majors continues. Here's how they've performed this season.

Taylor Hodges

Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) gestures to the Athletics dugout after doubling against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) gestures to the Athletics dugout after doubling against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Here's how the former Mississippi State baseball players have fared so far this season:

Mississippi State Alumni in MLB

Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) throws to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning.
Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) throws to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .252 AB: 282 H: 71 R: 29 2B: 13 3B: 0 HR: 4 RBI: 28 BB: 19 SB: 8 OPS: .650
Notes: Frazier hit a two-run homer at the Blue Jays on Aug. 1.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn(70) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Sutter Health Park
Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn(70) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-4 ERA: 4.39 G: 15 GS: 8 SV: 0 IP: 53.1 K: 58 BB: 17
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .198 batting average and has a 40:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) reaches out to catch a ball while on the mound to pitch.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) reaches out to catch a ball while on the mound to pitch in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 5.94 G: 18 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 16.2 K: 9 BB: 11
Notes: Graveman has posted a shutout inning of relief in seven of his last eight appearances.

Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (33) fields the ball at first base for an out against the Athletics.
Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (33) fields the ball at first base for an out against the Athletics during the second inning at Nationals Park. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .216 AB: 426 H: 92 R: 49 2B: 16 3B: 2 HR: 15 RBI: 64 BB: 43 SB: 1 OPS: .657
Notes: Lowe walked four times and collected an RBI against the Athletics on Aug. 5.

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to make a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto.
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to make a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .280 AB: 271 H: 76 R: 26 2B: 11 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 30 BB: 16 SB: 16 OPS: .672
Notes: Mangum went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a stolen base against the Dodgers on Aug. 3.

Washington Nationals pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
Washington Nationals pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 2.35 G: 8 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 9 BB: 3
Notes: Pilkington has limited big league hitters to a .185 batting average this year.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) hits a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park.
Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) hits a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .272 AB: 459 H: 125 R: 72 2B: 26 3B: 3 HR: 23 RBI: 66 BB: 49 SB: 5 OPS: .838
Notes: Rooker went 4-for-6 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored at the Nationals on Aug. 5.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) scores in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) scores in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .268 AB: 250 H: 67 R: 46 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 13 RBI: 28 BB: 12 SB: 1 OPS: .783
Notes: Westburg hit a solo homer at the Phillies on Aug. 4 and is batting .311 over his last 30 games.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 4-0 ERA: 2.29 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 35.1 K: 45 BB: 6
Notes: Woodruff has won his last two starts, racking up 16 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .095 batting average during that span.

*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball