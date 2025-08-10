Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: August 10
Here's how the former Mississippi State baseball players have fared so far this season:
Mississippi State Alumni in MLB
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .252 AB: 282 H: 71 R: 29 2B: 13 3B: 0 HR: 4 RBI: 28 BB: 19 SB: 8 OPS: .650
Notes: Frazier hit a two-run homer at the Blue Jays on Aug. 1.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-4 ERA: 4.39 G: 15 GS: 8 SV: 0 IP: 53.1 K: 58 BB: 17
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .198 batting average and has a 40:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them this season.
Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 5.94 G: 18 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 16.2 K: 9 BB: 11
Notes: Graveman has posted a shutout inning of relief in seven of his last eight appearances.
Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .216 AB: 426 H: 92 R: 49 2B: 16 3B: 2 HR: 15 RBI: 64 BB: 43 SB: 1 OPS: .657
Notes: Lowe walked four times and collected an RBI against the Athletics on Aug. 5.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .280 AB: 271 H: 76 R: 26 2B: 11 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 30 BB: 16 SB: 16 OPS: .672
Notes: Mangum went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a stolen base against the Dodgers on Aug. 3.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 2.35 G: 8 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 9 BB: 3
Notes: Pilkington has limited big league hitters to a .185 batting average this year.
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .272 AB: 459 H: 125 R: 72 2B: 26 3B: 3 HR: 23 RBI: 66 BB: 49 SB: 5 OPS: .838
Notes: Rooker went 4-for-6 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored at the Nationals on Aug. 5.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .268 AB: 250 H: 67 R: 46 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 13 RBI: 28 BB: 12 SB: 1 OPS: .783
Notes: Westburg hit a solo homer at the Phillies on Aug. 4 and is batting .311 over his last 30 games.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 4-0 ERA: 2.29 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 35.1 K: 45 BB: 6
Notes: Woodruff has won his last two starts, racking up 16 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .095 batting average during that span.
