Mississippi State’s Pico Kohn drafted in fourth round by Yankees
The first player that has actually played for Mississippi State has been selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The Bulldogs’ Friday night starter last season, Pico Kohn, was drafted by the New York Yankees with the 134th overall pick (4th round). The slot value for Kohn’s selection is $550.30K.
Kohn ended the 2025 season with a 4.72 ERA and 5-4 record. He pitched an even 80 innings and allowed 69 hits, 47 runs (42 earned), 29 walks and 114 strikeouts. He held batters to a .227 average and gave up 13 home runs.
He’s the first Mississippi State-affiliated player to be drafted on the second day of the MLB Draft. JoJo Parker and Landon Harmon, both of whom are high school players, were selected Sunday night. Parker was the eighth player drafted in the draft, going to the Toronto Blue Jays. Harmon was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 80th overall pick (3rd round).
UPDATE: Former Rice pitcher Davion Hickson, who had committed to Mississippi State in the transfer portal, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the last pick in the fifth round.
Perhaps just as important to Mississippi State fans is a name that hasn’t been called: Jack Bauer. At this point, fans can be optimistic about seeing Bauer hurl 103 mph fastballs while wearing maroon and white.
Mississippi State-Affiliated Players to Watch For
Here are the players Mississippi State fans should be keeping an eye on during the MLB Draft (rankings are based on MLB.com’s top 200):
9. JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis (MS) – 8th overall, Toronto Blue Jays
44. Jack Bauer, LHP, Lincoln-Way East (IL)
48. Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union (MS) – 80th overall, Washington Nationals
109. Jacob Parker, OF, Purvis (MS)
122. Pico Kohn, LHP, Mississippi State – 134th overall, New York Yankees
184. Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia*
Gehrig Frei, UTL, Mississippi State
Davion Hickson, RHP, Rice* - 165th overall, Los Angeles Dodgers
Peter Mershon, C, Eastside (SC)
Parker Rhodes, RHP, Greenfield-Central (IN)
Evan Siary, RHP, Mississippi State
Noah Sullivan, DH/P, Mississippi State
Richie Swain, P, Timberland (MO)
*Denotes transfer portal commitment