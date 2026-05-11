MLB Roundup: Justin Foscue Wastes Little Time Producing For Texas Rangers
Former Mississippi State player Justin Foscue was recalled by the Texas Rangers last week and quickly made a case to stay with the major league squad.
He got his first major league hit in his third appearance, an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs, last Friday. On Saturday he hit his first major league home run of the 2026 season.
Foscue was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday after a glute strain sidelined second baseman Josh Smith. He may or may not remain with the Rangers once Smith returns from his injury, but if Foscue keeps playing like that, he just might.
Here's how the other former Bulldogs have fared in the MLB season so far.
Bulldogs In The Show
Justin Foscue, Texas Rangers, 1B
AVG: .286 AB: 7 H: 2 R: 1 2B: 10 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 2 BB: 0 SB: 0 OPS: 1.000
Notes: Foscue was recalled on May 5 and hit his first MLB homer - a solo shot - against the Cubs on May 9.
Adam Frazier, Los Angeles Angels, 2B
AVG: .246 AB: 61 H: 15 R: 13 2B: 5 3B: 1 HR: 1 RBI: 6 BB: 6 SB: 0 OPS: .734
Notes: Frazier had a pinch-hit RBI double at the Blue Jays on May 9.
J.T. Ginn, Athletics, SP
Record: 1-1 ERA: 3.62 G: 9 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 37.1 K: 31 BB: 15
Notes: Ginn earned a win at the Phillies on May 7 following an eight-inning start in which he struck out eight and only allowed one run, four hits and a walk.
Nathaniel Lowe, Cincinnati Reds, 1B
AVG: .259 AB: 81 H: 21 R: 9 2B: 5 3B: 0 HR: 6 RBI: 16 BB: 9 SB: 0 OPS: .876
Notes: Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo homer at the Cubs on May 5.
Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay Rays, OF
AVG: .260 AB: 73 H: 19 R: 13 2B: 2 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 3 BB: 7 SB: 5 OPS: .621
Notes: Mangum went on the 10-day injured list on May 8 with a strained left hamstring.
Brent Rooker, Athletics, OF
AVG: .195 AB: 87 H: 17 R: 9 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 18 BB: 10 SB: 2 OPS: .652
Notes: Rooker is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a double, two homers and seven RBIs over his last seven games.
Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles, 3B
Season Stats: N/A
Notes: Westburg is currently on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his right elbow.
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers, SP
Record: 2-1 ERA: 3.60 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 30 K: 25 BB: 7
Notes: Woodruff went on the 15-day injured list on May 1 with inflammation in his right shoulder.
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.