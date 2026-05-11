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MLB Roundup: Justin Foscue Wastes Little Time Producing For Texas Rangers

Former Mississippi State player Justin Foscue was recalled by the Texas Rangers and quickly delivered his first MLB hit and first home run of 2026.
Taylor Hodges|
Texas Rangers first baseman Justin Foscue (14) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field.
Texas Rangers first baseman Justin Foscue (14) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Former Mississippi State player Justin Foscue was recalled by the Texas Rangers last week and quickly made a case to stay with the major league squad.

He got his first major league hit in his third appearance, an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs, last Friday. On Saturday he hit his first major league home run of the 2026 season.

Foscue was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday after a glute strain sidelined second baseman Josh Smith. He may or may not remain with the Rangers once Smith returns from his injury, but if Foscue keeps playing like that, he just might.

Here's how the other former Bulldogs have fared in the MLB season so far.

Bulldogs In The Show

Justin Foscue, Texas Rangers, 1B

AVG: .286 AB: 7 H: 2 R: 1 2B: 10 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 2 BB: 0 SB: 0 OPS: 1.000


Notes: Foscue was recalled on May 5 and hit his first MLB homer - a solo shot - against the Cubs on May 9.

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) throws to first base for a double play after forcing Chicago White Sox fi
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) throws to first base for a double play after forcing Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) out during the third inning at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier, Los Angeles Angels, 2B

AVG: .246 AB: 61 H: 15 R: 13 2B: 5 3B: 1 HR: 1 RBI: 6 BB: 6 SB: 0 OPS: .734


Notes: Frazier had a pinch-hit RBI double at the Blue Jays on May 9.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Pa
Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn, Athletics, SP

Record: 1-1 ERA: 3.62 G: 9 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 37.1 K: 31 BB: 15


Notes: Ginn earned a win at the Phillies on May 7 following an eight-inning start in which he struck out eight and only allowed one run, four hits and a walk.

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a single in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Great
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a single in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe, Cincinnati Reds, 1B

AVG: .259 AB: 81 H: 21 R: 9 2B: 5 3B: 0 HR: 6 RBI: 16 BB: 9 SB: 0 OPS: .876


Notes: Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo homer at the Cubs on May 5.

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) du
Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay Rays, OF

AVG: .260 AB: 73 H: 19 R: 13 2B: 2 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 3 BB: 7 SB: 5 OPS: .621


Notes: Mangum went on the 10-day injured list on May 8 with a strained left hamstring.

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a three run home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a three run home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker, Athletics, OF

AVG: .195 AB: 87 H: 17 R: 9 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 18 BB: 10 SB: 2 OPS: .652


Notes: Rooker is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a double, two homers and seven RBIs over his last seven games.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Ya
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles, 3B

Season Stats: N/A
Notes: Westburg is currently on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his right elbow.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks off the mound with an injury in the second inning against the
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks off the mound with an injury in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers, SP

Record: 2-1 ERA: 3.60 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 30 K: 25 BB: 7
Notes: Woodruff went on the 15-day injured list on May 1 with inflammation in his right shoulder.

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Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

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