From sacks to picks, Mississippi State’s defense is finding its bite
Is it a good or bad thing that a player who’s missed the last four and a half games still leads Mississippi State in tackles for a loss and sacks?
Or is it just a meaningless stat?
It’s probably the last one, but you can make argument about Will Whitson having the most TFLs (4.5) and sacks (2) is a good and bad thing.
The bad is easy. Nobody else has been able to surpass either of those numbers?
The counterargument to that is there are a lot more players recording sacks and TFLs. To me, that’s the winning argument.
ICYMI: Despite injuries, Mississippi State still has everything ahead of it
“Last year, we didn't have that depth,” defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones said at Tuesday’s media availability session. “But since Will went down, we're able to rely on other guys, Tre(vion Williams) and Red (Hibbler), to step up in his place. Especially Red, on third down in a pass rushing situation. I feel like we're just going to keep improving, keep building on our depth.”
There’s also some stats to back up this argument.
Through six games this season, the Bulldogs have recorded 26 TFLs and eight sacks.
Through the first six games last season, they had 24 TFLs and five sacks. (Note: The Bulldogs finished the season with 47 TFLs and 10 sacks.)
Mississippi State is on track to top both of last season’s totals in 2025 and while Whitson’s statistical lead is fun stat, it won’t last much longer.
“I feel like we're playing more confident,” Bingley-Jones said. “I believe we think every single time we go out there that we're going to stop somebody, no matter what happens. We're going to defend every blade of grass, make them snap it again.”
DJ Reed is tied for the lead with two sacks and there are four defenders with at least one sack. Zakari Tillman has three TFLs and Jaray Bledsoe has 2.5.
So, I’d guess we’ll have new statistical leaders after next week’s road game against Florida.
Impact on other stats
The defensive line’s success has impacted other areas of Mississippi State’s defense, too.
Of course, points allowed per game has improved (34.1 to 19.8) and yards allowed (456.4 to 334.5). But the Bulldogs have also already surpassed its interceptions total from last season.
Mississippi State’s defense had seven interceptions last season. Through six games, it already has eight. Additionally, the defense has seen eight different players make an interception this season.
Kelley Jones got his first interception of the season against Texas A&M, Isaac Smith had his first career interception earlier this season and Jahron Manning had his first interception as a Bulldog against Tennessee.
Final Thoughts
The defense has been one of the biggest improvements in all of college football. But there’s still work to be done.
“The main thing, just finishing,” Bingley-Jones said. “It starts in practice because sometimes in practice, it's a struggle to finish practice. I feel like we kind of get caught up in clock-watching sometimes. I feel like we just got to do a better job finishing and keep improving to be able to finish games like the one on Saturday.”