4-Star Jalen White Commits to Mississippi State Basketball, Gives Bulldogs Another Top-100 Recruit

Mississippi State basketball has landed another major recruiting win, as four-star small forward Jalen White has committed to the Bulldogs in the 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-7 prospect announced his decision to Rivals after completing an official visit to Starkville, choosing Chris Jans and Mississippi State over Kansas and Washington.

White’s commitment gives the Bulldogs another highly ranked prospect as Jans looks to strengthen the program’s future. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, White ranks No. 83 nationally in the 2027 class, No. 21 among small forwards and No. 8 among players from Arizona.

The commitment also makes White the second four-star prospect to join Mississippi State’s 2027 recruiting class, giving the Bulldogs early momentum on the recruiting trail.

Feb 14, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans talks with guard Josh Hubbard (12) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Jalen White Chose Mississippi State Basketball

White’s decision followed an official visit to Starkville over the weekend, where he got a closer look at the program and its coaching staff. While the opportunity to develop under Jans and his staff played a role in his decision, the atmosphere surrounding Mississippi State also stood out.

“What mattered most was the love they get from their fans,” White said of his visit. “I also liked the environment.”

That connection helped Mississippi State separate itself from Kansas and Washington during the recruiting process.

White also discussed the relationship he has built with the Bulldogs’ coaching staff, explaining that the connection has been developing since the summer.

“I decided to commit because of the situation. It just feels right and where I need to be,” White said. “I’ve been growing a relationship (with the coaching staff) since about July. It’s very good and the coach recruiting me was with our high school staff last year so we’re very connected.”

That existing relationship gave Mississippi State an important advantage as it competed for one of the more highly ranked small forwards in the 2027 class.

What Jalen White Brings to the Bulldogs

White arrives as a 6-foot-7 small forward from Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, giving Mississippi State another talented wing to build around in the coming years.

His size and position make him an important addition to a recruiting class that already includes four-star point guard Jacques Mitchell, who ranks No. 137 nationally. Mitchell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Scottsdale, Arizona, committed to the Bulldogs earlier in the cycle.

Together, White and Mitchell give Jans two highly regarded prospects with the potential to strengthen Mississippi State’s perimeter play.

White has also made it clear that he intends to contribute to winning rather than simply arrive with a highly rated recruiting profile.

When discussing what he hopes to bring to the program, White emphasized his willingness to work and make an impact.

That mentality could be valuable as the Bulldogs continue building a roster capable of competing in the SEC.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Gains Momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Class

Landing White is an encouraging development for Jans and Mississippi State as the program looks toward the future.

Beating out established programs such as Kansas and Washington for a top-100 prospect gives the Bulldogs an early recruiting victory and strengthens their foundation for the 2027 class.

With White and Mitchell now committed, Mississippi State has two four-star recruits to build around as the recruiting cycle continues.

White’s commitment does not guarantee immediate success, but it gives the Bulldogs another promising piece for their long-term plans. If Jans can continue adding talent to the class, Mississippi State could be positioning itself for a stronger roster in the seasons ahead.

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